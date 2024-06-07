Ameesha Patel Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actress On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | June 07, 2024
Ameesha Patel is a famous actress who works in Hindi and Telugu cinema. On the occasion of her 49th birthday on June 9, take a look at some of her best films to watch on OTT platforms:
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is a romantic film laced with patriotism, written by Shaktimaan Talwar and directed by Anil Sharma. The movie received an overwhelming response from audiences and critics. It is available on ZEE5.
A stil from the trailer
Gadar 2, the sequel to the original film, is another gem which is written by Shaktimaan Talwar and directed by Anil Sharma. After a successful theatrical run, it is available on ZEE5.
A still from Gadar 2
Bhool Bhulaiyaa, a thrilling horror comedy which is directed by Priyadarshan, is a must-watch. It is based on Madhu Muttam's Manichitrathazhu. The film is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Yeh Hai Jalwa is a romantic film which is written and directed by Rumi Jaffery. The film is available on ZEE5
Race 2 is an action film which is directed by Abbas Mustan. The film was released in theatres on January 25, and it is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai is a romantic film which is based on Kannada film Anuraga Sangama. It is avaialble on Amazon Pirme Video.
Kaho Naa Pyar Hai is a romantic film directed by Rakesh Roshan. It was a success after its release in 2000 and is available to watch on ZEE5.
