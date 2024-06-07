Shilpa Shetty Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Movies Of The Actress On OTT

By: Sachin T | June 07, 2024
Shilpa Shetty is a popular actress who has worked predominantly in Hindi cinema. On the occasion of her 49th birthday on June 8, take a look at some of her best movies to watch on OTT platforms:
Dhadkan is a romantic film which is directed by Dharmesh Darshan and Naseem Mukri. It is available to watch on ZEE5.
Indian is a patriotic film which is based on Vallarasu. Along with Shilpa Shetty, the film also stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. It is helmed by N Maharajan and is available on ZEE5.
Phir Milenge is a romantic film which is directed by Revathi. The film was released in 2004, and it is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Life in a... Metro is written and directed by Anurag Basu. The film received an overwhelming response from critics and audiences. It is available on Netflix.
Sukhee is a comedy-drama which is helmed by Sonal Joshi. The 2023 film is available on Netflix.
Hungama 2 is a romantic comedy directed by Priyadarshan. It is based on Malayalam film Minnaram and is available to watch on Disney + Hotstar.
Badhaai Ho Badhaai is romantic comedy film which is an adaptation of Poove Unakkage. The film was released in 2002, and it is available on Amazon Prime Video.
