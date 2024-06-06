7 Films Of Kamal Haasan That You Should Not Miss Out On OTT

By: Sachin T | June 06, 2024
Kamal Haasan is a versatile actor director and writer has worked in Hindi as well as Tamil cinema. Take a look at some films of the actor's films that can be watched on OTT.
Vishwaroopam is directed and written by Kamal Haasan, along with Atul Tiwari and Chakri Toleti. The film had a successful run in theatres and is available to watch on Disney + Hotstar.
A still from the trailer
Vishwaroopam 2 is a sequel to the original film. It is directed and written by Kamal Haasan, along with Atul Tiwari and Chakri Toleti. The 2018 film was made in Tamil and Hindi. It is available to watch on Disney + Hotstar.
A still from the trailer
Vikram, an action thriller is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It has garnered overwhelming praise from both critics and audiences. This testament to its quality is now available on Disney + Hotstar.
X
Indian is a patriotic film which is directed by S Shankar. The story revolves around a freedom fighter who fights against wrong doing in society. The film was highly successful, and it is available on Amazon Prime Video.
A still from the trailer
Chachi 420 is a Hindi-language comedy- drama. It is directed by Kamal Haasan. The film is based on KS Ravikumar's Avvai Shanmughi and it is available on YouTube.
A still from the trailer
Hey Ram is a historical drama film which is written and directed by Kamal Haasan. It was shot in Hindi and Tamil languages and is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
A still from the trailer
Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu is an action thriller which is written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. After its theatrical run, the film received an excellent response and it is available to watch on Sun NXT.
A still from the trailer
Thanks For Reading!