R Madhavan Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | May 31, 2024
R. Madhavan is a popular actor who works in Tamil and Hindi cinema. He was honoured with the National Award for Rocketry. Take a look at some of his best films on OTT to watch on the occasion of his 54th birthday.
3 Idiots is a comedy-drama film directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film, which was released in 2009, is based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel Five Point Someone. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
A still from the trailer
Tanu Weds Manu is a delightful rom-com that was directed by Aanand L. Rai. The film also stars Kangana Ranaut and it is available on Jio Cinema.
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of scientist Nambi Narayanan. The film is directed and written by R. Madhavan. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Irudhi Suttru is a sports drama directed by Sudha Kongara. The Tamil film was adapted into Hindi as Saala Khadoos after receiving a positive response from critics and audiences. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
A still from the trailer
Vikram Vedha is an action thriller directed by Pushkar Gayathri. It has garnered immense popularity and critical acclaim. This film is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
A still from the trailer
Yavarum Nalam is a thriller horror film, directed by Vikram Kumar. The Tamil film received an outstanding response. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.
Hotstar
Shaitaan is a thriller directed by Vikas Bahi. It is an adaptation of Krishnadev Yagnik’s Gujrati film Vash. It is available on Netflix.
A still from the trailer
