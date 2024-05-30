7 Films Of Thalapathy Vijay That You Should Not Miss Out On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | May 30, 2024
Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest superstars down South, who predominantly appears in Tamil films. Take a look at some of his best films on OTT platforms:
Leo is an action thriller that was released in 2023. It is an adaptation of David Cronenberg's A History of Violence. The film is directed and written by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is available on Netflix.
Mersal is an action thriller which is directed by Atlee. The 2017 film follows a doctor who is arrested by the police while the real culprit, who looks like him, embarks on an unknown mission. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Master, a 2021 action drama which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, garnered high praise upon its release. This popular film is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Beast is an action comedy which is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It released in 2022 and is available on Netflix.
Theri is an action thriller which is written and directed by Atlee. It was released in 2016 and is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Thuppakki is an action thriller which is written and directed by AR Murugadoss. It stars Kajal Aggarwal along with Vijay and is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Nanban is a comedy-drama which is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel, Five Point Someone. The film is helmed by S Shankar and it is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
