'Attempt To Sabotage Image..': Railways FACT-CHECKS Kunal Kamra's Video On Ignoring Passenger Safety, Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train

Mumbai: Indian Railways issued a firm rebuttal to allegations made by comedian Kunal Kamra regarding safety standards and budget priorities, stating that his claims circulating online are misleading and ignore key improvements underway, especially in connection with the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train, the country’s flagship high-speed rail project.

In his recent show on YouTube, Jan Hith Mein Jaari, Kamra questioned staffing levels, track renewal budgets and investment priorities. However, Railways’ Fact-Check handle clarified that several of these claims lack context and fail to acknowledge ongoing upgrades across the network.

Certain facts and footage in this video are misleading in nature and is an attempt to sabotage the image of Railways . Kindly refrain from sharing such misleading content. pic.twitter.com/L1PEeIRKC2 — Railway Fact Check (@IRFactCheck) November 19, 2025

In response to the viral video, Indian Railways issued a strong rebuttal via its Fact-Check account on X, calling parts of Kamra’s report 'misleading' and accusing him of attempting to sabotage the image of Railways. The ministry urged the public to verify facts before sharing.

What Did Kamra Allege In His Video?

Kamra cited data showing more than 1.5 lakh sanctioned safety-category railway jobs remain vacant, including essential roles like Loco Pilots and Track Maintainers. He argued that this deficiency is destabilising safety: overworked staff are reportedly pushed into gruelling 14–20 hour shifts, often on consecutive night duties, conditions that, in his words, render them akin to 'zombies,' majorly increasing the risk of mistakes on the job.

Railways Prioritising Bullet Train Project: Kunal Kamra

Despite the high human cost, Kamra said the Ministry of Railways is prioritising glamorous, high-profile ventures like the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train, which reportedly costs Rs 281 crore per kilometre. He contrasted this with the critically underutilised Kavach anti-collision system, which costs just Rs 50 lakh per kilometre, a fraction of the bullet train’s price yet arguably far more valuable for passenger safety.

According to his analysis, a steep drop in funds for routine track renewal paralleled the budget surge for high-speed corridors, indicating a troubling mismatch between spending and the most pressing safety needs. He warned that while bullet train projects might appeal to prestige and speed, basic safety infrastructure remains dangerously underdeveloped.

Kamra further argued that despite a vast majority of Indians travelling in General and Sleeper class coaches, Indian Railways is increasingly favouring AC compartments. He claimed this is pushing lower-income passengers into overcrowded non-AC coaches, leading to dangerous overcrowding and stampedes at major stations.

At the same time, Railways are reportedly pocketing over Rs 1,000 crore annually in revenue from wait-listed tickets sold to passengers who never actually board, raising questions about the system’s economics and priorities.

Photo pe 'misleading' stamp lagana fact-check nahin bola jata https://t.co/7uKIWiE3db — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) November 19, 2025

Alt News founder Pratik Sinha responded to the Railway's post likely showing support to Kamra's allegations. "Photo pe 'misleading' stamp lagana fact-check nahin bola jata," wrote Sinha while reposting the Railways' clarification post.

