Kalyan News: KDMC Elections See Unprecedented Cross-Party Support

Kalyan: A new political trend has emerged in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) elections following a series of unopposed wins, with candidates now offering “unconditional support” to rival parties — dramatically altering the electoral equations in key wards.

In a major setback to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, its candidate from Panel No. 30 (D) in Dombivli, Ramchandra Ganpat Mane alias Bhima, has withdrawn from campaigning and extended open support to Shiv Sena (Shinde) nominee Arjun Patil. The move has effectively turned the contest into a one-sided battle, making the ward virtually safe for the Shinde faction.

Mane formally joined Shiv Sena (Shinde) in the presence of Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, signalling a high-profile defection in the middle of the campaign. His switch has been seen as a significant political blow to the Uddhav faction, which has been struggling to retain its cadre base in the KDMC region.

The induction ceremony was attended by Shiv Sena (Shinde) secretary Bhausahab Chaudhary, MLA Rajesh More, BJP district president Nandu Parab, former corporator Ramesh Mhatre, and sub-district chief Rajesh Kadam, along with several party office-bearers and workers.

Political observers say the “unconditional support” strategy is now becoming a powerful tool in the KDMC elections, as candidates elected unopposed or facing weak contests are increasingly being used to tilt the balance in favour of dominant alliances across Kalyan and Dombivli.

