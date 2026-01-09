 Kalyan News: KDMC Elections See Unprecedented Cross-Party Support
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiKalyan News: KDMC Elections See Unprecedented Cross-Party Support

Kalyan News: KDMC Elections See Unprecedented Cross-Party Support

In a major setback to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, its candidate from Panel No. 30 (D) in Dombivli, Ramchandra Ganpat Mane alias Bhima, has withdrawn from campaigning and extended open support to Shiv Sena (Shinde) nominee Arjun Patil. The move has effectively turned the contest into a one-sided battle, making the ward virtually safe for the Shinde faction.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 01:14 AM IST
article-image
KDMC Elections See Unprecedented Cross-Party Support |

Kalyan: A new political trend has emerged in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) elections following a series of unopposed wins, with candidates now offering “unconditional support” to rival parties — dramatically altering the electoral equations in key wards.

In a major setback to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, its candidate from Panel No. 30 (D) in Dombivli, Ramchandra Ganpat Mane alias Bhima, has withdrawn from campaigning and extended open support to Shiv Sena (Shinde) nominee Arjun Patil. The move has effectively turned the contest into a one-sided battle, making the ward virtually safe for the Shinde faction.

Mane formally joined Shiv Sena (Shinde) in the presence of Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, signalling a high-profile defection in the middle of the campaign. His switch has been seen as a significant political blow to the Uddhav faction, which has been struggling to retain its cadre base in the KDMC region.

Read Also
Caught On Camera: Women Steal ₹14 Lakh Worth Gold Jewellery From Kalyan Jewellers In UP's...
article-image

The induction ceremony was attended by Shiv Sena (Shinde) secretary Bhausahab Chaudhary, MLA Rajesh More, BJP district president Nandu Parab, former corporator Ramesh Mhatre, and sub-district chief Rajesh Kadam, along with several party office-bearers and workers.

FPJ Shorts
Political Angle Emerges In ₹400 Crore Nashik Cash Heist
Political Angle Emerges In ₹400 Crore Nashik Cash Heist
Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik Slams NMMC, Alleges ₹3,000 Crore Fraud
Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik Slams NMMC, Alleges ₹3,000 Crore Fraud
Maharashtra Releases A Slew Of Rules For Educational Institutes To Lower Mental Health Pressure On Students
Maharashtra Releases A Slew Of Rules For Educational Institutes To Lower Mental Health Pressure On Students
Kalyan News: KDMC Elections See Unprecedented Cross-Party Support
Kalyan News: KDMC Elections See Unprecedented Cross-Party Support

Political observers say the “unconditional support” strategy is now becoming a powerful tool in the KDMC elections, as candidates elected unopposed or facing weak contests are increasingly being used to tilt the balance in favour of dominant alliances across Kalyan and Dombivli.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Political Angle Emerges In ₹400 Crore Nashik Cash Heist

Political Angle Emerges In ₹400 Crore Nashik Cash Heist

Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik Slams NMMC, Alleges ₹3,000 Crore Fraud

Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik Slams NMMC, Alleges ₹3,000 Crore Fraud

Maharashtra Releases A Slew Of Rules For Educational Institutes To Lower Mental Health Pressure On...

Maharashtra Releases A Slew Of Rules For Educational Institutes To Lower Mental Health Pressure On...

Kalyan News: KDMC Elections See Unprecedented Cross-Party Support

Kalyan News: KDMC Elections See Unprecedented Cross-Party Support

TMC Polls 2026: Thane Commissioner Orders Action On Employees Skipping Election Duty

TMC Polls 2026: Thane Commissioner Orders Action On Employees Skipping Election Duty