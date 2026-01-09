Pune Civic Polls 2026: 'Won’t Get Scared By Cowardly Politics,' Says Dy CM Eknath Shinde After Stone Pelting On Shiv Sena Candidates | VIDEO

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | X - @mieknathshinde

Pune, Jan 9: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday decried the alleged incident of stone pelting on Shiv Sena candidates campaigning for the January 15 Pune civic polls and said he and his workers are not scared of such cowardly politics.

Incident in Hadapsar

Shinde’s party colleague Pramod Nana Bhangire had alleged that stones were thrown at him and Sarika Pawar, both candidates from ward number 41, in Kale Padal in Hadapsar late Wednesday evening. Pawar sustained a minor injury in the incident, while the windscreen of their car was damaged, Bhangire had claimed.

Warning to opposition

Addressing a rally in Katraj here, Shinde, mentioning the incident, said, “I warn the opposition parties not to indulge in such cowardly acts. Shiv Sainiks will not get scared. We are Balasaheb Thackeray’s sainiks. The Shiv Sena does not leave its workers to fend for themselves.”

‘50 khokhe’ slogan mentioned

Shinde also mentioned an incident in Mumbai, where BJP workers allegedly used the ‘50 khokhe’ (Rs 50 crore) slogan to target the Shiv Sena. The slogan was coined by the Uddhav Thackeray faction following the split in the Bal Thackeray-founded party in June 2022.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has routinely alleged that Shinde and his rebels got Rs 50 crore each to break the party.

Alliance dynamics

Underplaying the slogan episode, Shinde said his party and the BJP are contesting the Mumbai civic polls jointly and putting up a strong united fight.

Shinde exuded confidence that the Shiv Sena will show its might in Pune.

“Do not take Shiv Sena lightly just because it is contesting polls on its own. Shiv Sena runs on the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray. It is Hindutva ideology,” he added.

Poll equations

The BJP and Shiv Sena are fighting polls in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad separately, while Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party has tied up with Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

Also Watch:

Swipe at Uddhav Thackeray

Speaking at the rally, Shinde took a swipe at former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“Some people consider themselves as owners, but the real owners are citizens. It is the people who decide who to take up and who to bring down,” he said.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/