'Nashik To Get Mumbai, Pune-Like Redevelopment Rules', Assures Dy CM Eknath Shinde (Representative Pic)

Nashik: To accelerate the redevelopment of old buildings in Nashik, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today assured that the same rules applicable in Mumbai, Pune, and Thane will also be implemented in Nashik.

Industry Minister Uday Samant was on a visit to Nashik today for the municipal corporation election campaign.

On this occasion, CREDAI demanded that uniform redevelopment rules, similar to those in Mumbai, Pune, and Thane, be applied in Nashik as well to boost redevelopment of old buildings. Samant immediately contacted Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the phone and facilitated a discussion between him and CREDAI Vice President Uday Ghuge.



After understanding the issues raised by Nashik developers, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde stated that once the election code of conduct is lifted, uniform rules would be implemented in Nashik as well.



Under the new Development Control Regulations in Mumbai, Pune, and Thane, buildings abutting roads with a width of 9 meters are eligible for FSI ranging from 1.8 to 2, along with an additional incentive FSI of 0.5—allowing total FSI up to 2.5. This makes redevelopment of roadside buildings financially viable for developers.

However, in Nashik, the permissible FSI is only up to 1.4, and an additional 0.3 FSI has to be purchased, resulting in delays in redevelopment of buildings abutting 9-meter-wide roads. This issue was brought to the notice of Deputy Chief Minister Shinde by Uday Ghuge.



Uniform Rules to Be Implemented

CREDAI also pointed out that in Mumbai, Pune, and Thane, podium parking is excluded while calculating the height of buildings, whereas in Nashik, podium parking is included, causing losses to developers.

Responding to these concerns, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde clearly stated that after the elections, all these issues would be resolved and uniform rules—on par with Mumbai, Pune, and Thane—would be implemented in Nashik city.



CREDAI Expresses Gratitude

There are approximately 8,000 to 10,000 buildings in Nashik located along 9-meter-wide roads. Implementing uniform rules similar to those in Mumbai, Pune, and Thane would greatly benefit the redevelopment of these buildings. Nashik CREDAI President Gaurav Thakkar and Vice President Uday Ghuge expressed their gratitude to Industry Minister Uday Samant and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for promptly taking action and addressing their concerns.