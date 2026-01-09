 Mumbai This Weekend: Jungkook’s Exhibition, Food Festivals & Curated City Experiences
Mumbai’s weekend lineup offers something for everyone, from Jungkook’s ‘Golden: The Moments’ exhibition for BTS fans to curated brunches and global food showcases. Highlights include the Tarasha Craft Exhibit, Moradabad-inspired cuisine at ITC Maratha, Mediterranean mezze at ITC Grand Central, and Nikkei-style Sunday brunches at Mercii, perfect plans to unwind and explore the city.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 06:38 PM IST
article-image
If you’re looking to make the most of your weekend in the city, Mumbai has you covered with everything from culture and crafts to happening Sunday brunches and global culinary experiences. Whatever you’re in the mood for, here’s a curated list of what’s happening in the city this weekend.

Tarasha Craft Exhibit 2026

Project Tarasha, a social initiative by Titan Company Ltd., brings back the Tarasha Craft Exhibit 2026, celebrating India’s rich artisanal heritage. The exhibit focuses on empowering artisans. Expect handcrafted pieces, stories behind the crafts, and a meaningful cultural experience.

When: January 9, 10 & 11, 2026 | 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Where: The Vintage Garden, Bandra West, Mumbai

ITC Maratha’s Moradabad-Inspired Culinary Showcase

ITC Maratha’s Peshwa Pavilion is spotlighting the flavours of Moradabad with a special regional food showcase. Guests can indulge in an elaborate dinner buffet on Friday and Saturday, followed by a relaxed Sunday brunch, offering a deep dive into Moradabad’s culinary traditions served with ITC’s signature finesse.

When: Dinner Buffet – January 9 & 10 | 7:00 PM – 11:30 PM

Sunday Brunch – January 11 | 12:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Where: Peshwa Pavilion, ITC Maratha, Mumbai

Mercii Launches Chef Beena Norohna’s Sunday Brunch

Mercii, Khar, rolls out a new Sunday brunch curated by celebrated Chef Beena Norohna. Rooted in Nikkei cuisine, the menu blends Japanese precision with bold Peruvian flavours, layered with European techniques, perfect for those looking to elevate their weekend dining plans.

When: Every Sunday | 12:00 PM – 3:30 PM

Where: Mercii, Khar, Mumbai

Mediterranean Mezze Festival at ITC Grand Central

ITC Grand Central invites food lovers to experience the Mediterranean Mezze Festival at Hornby’s Pavilion. The curated menu celebrates Greek and Mediterranean flavours through a mix of vibrant small plates, hearty mains, and leisurely brunch spreads.

When: Dinner – January 9 & 10 | 7:30 PM – 11:45 PM

Brunch – January 11 | 12:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Where: Hornby’s Pavilion, ITC Grand Central, Mumbai

Jungkook’s ‘Golden: The Moments’ Exhibition

BTS fans, this is your final call. Jungkook’s solo exhibition Golden: The Moments is in its last days in Mumbai. Emotional, immersive, and deeply personal, the experience takes fans through Jungkook’s Golden era.

When: Opens at 10 AM

Where: Mehboob Studios, Bandra West

