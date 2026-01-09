4 Chefs Share The Direction They Want To See India’s Culinary Journey Take in 2026

Warm rum bal mithai sundae at Barbet and Pals | Pic: Barbet and Pals

The culinary landscape in India is bubbling with excitement. The focus on genuine experiences has become a priority. While pretty plated dishes have their space in experimental and innovative fine-dining, there is a comeback of hearty, wholesome and communal dishes that satiate the soul. The dynamic food geography ensures that we will continuously explore, revive and rediscover lesser-known regional and hyperlocal dishes and cooking techniques. This should ring a death knell for copy-paste café formats, cuisine-agnostic menus and Instagram cuisine, but time will tell. There is safety in comfort, but as diners, if it's not exceptional, then it’s a dreary experience. While most chefs echo these thoughts, we asked India’s four leading chefs to share their culinary wishes for the year.

Chef Anumitra Ghosh Dastidar, Chef and Founder, Edible Archives Goa and Bento Bento, Bengaluru

“I want to align myself more deeply with the idea of sustainability and food. In 2025, we saw heat waves, floods and extreme climate situations, which have an effect on the crops and agriculture, and sometimes they have an impact on our health. Both are deeply connected to the food choices we make. We have to look at food that is resilient and nutritious. I will actually try and visit people who are already working on these ideas and connect. We don't have any other choice.”

Chef Lakhan Jethani, Co-founder and Executive Chef, Mizu Izakaya, Mumbai and Goa

“In 2026, I hope Indian diners continue moving towards smaller, more intimate dining formats—places where food, conversation, and craft take centre stage rather than scale. I also believe food lovers will begin to truly understand seasonality, not just locally but across India, celebrating ingredients from the North, South, East, and Northeast at their peak. There’s immense potential in rediscovering native and local ingredients that remain underused; cheeses like yak cheese from the Himalayas or Bandel cheese from Bengal deserve far more attention. The next frontier of gastronomy isn’t novelty; it’s depth, restraint, and a deeper respect for ingredients.”

Chef Shantanu Mehrotra, Executive Chef, Indian Accent, Delhi

“I wish global ingredients were made more freely available in India, and of good quality. The government needs to understand this for the development of Indian food and various other cuisines that want to foray into the Indian market. They need to relax and review the existing rules. Secondly, like Singapore and other places, they have preserved their food culture through hawker centres and other designated places where vendors are best known for their food. We need similar set-ups in India, for example, carts from UP and other places, the phuchka from Kolkata, Indori poha, and things like that. I know it is a very humongous project, but I would love to see that. And yes, more focus on regional food, especially things that are becoming unknown to us, like a masala mix from Lucknow called Lazeez Tam or Zarda Pulao, things like that, which are slowly fading away. They need to be preserved.”

Chef Amninder Sandhu, Executive Chef and Founding Partner, Tipai by Wildlife Luxuries, Bawri, Kikli and Barbet and Pals

“For 2026, my culinary wishlist is rooted in restraint and intention. I hope to see a deeper shift towards ingredient-led cooking, where provenance, seasonality, and technique matter more than theatrics. I’m excited about a renewed respect for traditional methods like khadda cooking, popti parties, slow fire, fermentation, and whole-animal usage. interpreted with modern clarity. I also wish for more honest regional storytelling, beyond clichés, and for kitchens to become more sustainable without compromising flavour. Ultimately, I’d love diners to value simplicity, patience, and depth on the plate, not just novelty.”