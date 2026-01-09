'Most Precious Memory': Denied Visa By Pakistan, Indian Man Conducts Ubtan Ceremony For BFF Who Calls Him Her 'Best Man' | Instagram @becomming.her

A heartwarming video showcasing an unbreakable cross-border friendship between an Indian man and his Pakistani best friend is going viral on social media, leaving netizens emotional.

The video was shared by a Pakistani woman, who revealed that her Indian best friend was supposed to travel to Pakistan to attend her wedding. However, his visa request was denied, preventing him from being physically present on her big day. Despite the setback, the duo found a beautiful way to keep their bond alive.

WATCH VIDEO:

In the viral clip, the Indian man is seen performing her Ubtan (Mayu) ceremony, a traditional pre-wedding ritual, before she left Germany for her wedding celebrations. Sharing the moment online, the bride wrote, “My Indian best friend doing my Mayu before I left Germany for my shaadi will forever be my most precious memory.” She also fondly referred to him as her ‘best man’.

The emotional gesture struck a chord with viewers, especially considering the strained political relations between India and Pakistan. The video stands as a reminder that human connections often rise above borders and visas.

Netizens Reactions:

Social media users praised the duo for showcasing pure friendship and love. One user commented, "In India, brothers do the same with their sister, and it looks exactly like this." Another user commented, "Absolutely LOVE seeing such platonic relationships which ooze love, respect, and companionship!"

Comments | Instagram @becomming.her

One user commented, "When a man touches a woman's feet with respect, then it's not just normal, he is a green flag for you, keep this person."