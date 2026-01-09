Viral Video Shows Falcons Travelling In Dubai Plane; Watch Passenger's Reaction To The Hunting Birds Seated Next To Him

Falcons On Dubai Plane! Video Shows Passenger's Frightened Reaction To Hunting Birds Being Seated Beside, Do They Really Have Passports? | Instagram @traveltomtom

A video going viral on social media has left the internet both amused and stunned after showing a passenger’s surprised reaction to falcons calmly seated beside him on a flight in the Middle East. The clip, reportedly shot on a short one-hour flight between Qatar and the UAE, shows not one or two, but four hooded falcons occupying airplane seats like regular passengers.

Sharing the video, the man wrote, “Apparently, in Arab countries, this is normal, and these falcons even have official passports. They board the plane normally, just like everyone.” He added that while he was initially startled, the experience turned out to be fascinating, and the falcons’ owner had no issue with him taking photos.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video has since sparked widespread curiosity online, with netizens asking if falcons can really travel on planes in the UAE and Arab countries nd do they actually have passports? Here's what we know:

Can Falcons Travel on Planes in the UAE?

In countries like the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, falcons are highly prized birds, deeply rooted in their culture and heritage. Falconry is considered a national tradition, and as a result, airlines in the region allow falcons to travel in aircraft cabins under strict regulations.

Several Middle Eastern airlines permit a limited number of falcons per flight, usually seated on designated seats, wearing hoods to keep them calm, and accompanied by their handlers. Some airlines even have specific policies just for Falcon travel.

Do Falcons really have passports?

Surprisingly, yes. Falcons in the UAE can be issued official falcon passports, introduced by the UAE government to regulate ownership & travel. These passports contain details like the bird’s species, age, microchip number, and owner information.

They are especially important for international travel and help prevent illegal wildlife trafficking. Though flying with falcons on the plane can be as normal as humans for locals in the UAE but it remains as one of the most amusing sights for unaware travellers.