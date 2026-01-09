Mumbai Shocker: 36-Year-Old Man Held For Molesting 7 Schoolgirls In Malvani

A 36-year-old man is in custody after allegedly luring and molesting seven minor girls in Mumbai's Malvani area, prompting a swift police response under the POCSO Act | FPJ (Representational Image

A shocking case of sexual assault has emerged from Mumbai's Malvani area, leading to the arrest of a 36-year-old man. The accused allegedly molested seven minor schoolgirls after luring them with the promise of a car ride, Midday reported.

The Horrific Assault

According to the Midday reported that one of the victims, a 14-year-old student from Santacruz, was with her classmates near the school around 7:30 a.m. when the accused approached them. Before the girls could react, he allegedly got close, hugged them, made obscene gestures and molested all seven minors. He then instructed the terrified girls to meet him regularly at the same spot, repeating his offer of a drive. The girls raised an alarm.

Mother Of One Victim Filed Statement

After the mother of one victim filed a statement, the Malvani Police acted promptly. They registered a formal case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused was quickly detained and arrested later the same afternoon.

The accused was produced before the Dindoshi court, which remanded him to police custody. Midday noted that authorities are investigating whether the man was involved in similar past incidents. Mumbai Police assured strict action given the seriousness of the offence and the victims' age.