Mumbai Shocker: Hidden Camera Found Inside Malad Hotel Room, Case Registered

Mumbai: A case has been registered after a hidden camera was allegedly found inside an electric plug point of Malad East's A1 hotel. The camera was spotted by a young couple who had checked in at the hotel located on the third floor of Pragati Shopping Centre on the Daftari Road on December 27.

Here's what happened

According to a Mid Day report, the hidden camera was found in room number A-3, where the couple were staying. They had checked in at 9 PM, however, in the morning, the woman noticed a wire coming out from an unused socket near the room door and shockingly, found a hidden mini camera and immediately alerted the police on 103.

The Dindoshi police reached the spot, seized the device, and also recorded the woman’s complaint. Citing a police officer, Mid Day reported that the woman alleged that the owner of the A1 Hotel, the manager, and others had deliberately installed a hidden camera to secretly film guests, including her, without consent.

Case Registered

The Dindoshi Police has registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act. Moreover, the camera has been sent for a forensic exam, and currently, no arrest has been made in the case. The probe is also underway to check whether such hidden cameras were installed in other rooms of the A1 Hotel.

Meanwhile, earlier in October, in Navi Mumbai, a manager of a farmhouse in Taloja-Dhansar was arrested for secretly filming women through hidden cameras installed in the bathrooms. The incident came to light when women visiting the farmhouse for a party discovered the cameras. The accused, a resident of Ranjanpada in Kharghar Sector 27, had been managing the Riryans Farmhouse for the past few months. During this period, he allegedly installed spy cameras in two bathrooms and recorded videos of women and young girls while they were bathing or changing clothes.

