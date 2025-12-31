 New Year’s Eve 2025: Security Arrangements In Place At Navi Mumbai, From Zero Tolerance On Narcotics To Nakabandi At Multiple Locations | All Details Here
Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe announced extensive security for New Year's Eve. Police deployment includes fixed points, patrols, and nakabandis. There will be emphasis on ensuring safety for women, children, and the elderly. Hotels and farmhouses will be monitored. Strict action for narcotics users and breath analyser tests at multiple locations.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 02:35 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Wander On

Navi Mumbai: In view of the New Year’s Eve celebrations, the Navi Mumbai Police has elaborate security arrangements across the city. Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe while speaking to news agency PTI said, police have been deployed in form of fix points, patrolling, naka bandis, and some discrete way.

"We will especially monitor the safety of women, children, and the elderly so that they can enjoy the celebrations.”

Hotels and Farmhouse in Focus

We will also be keeping focus on hotels and farmhouse where there are celebrations organised, so that people enjoy and at the same time maintain security."

Zero Tolerance On Narcotics

There is zero tolerance about narcotics, so anybody planning any kind of rave party would be strictly acted upon.

Drink and Drive

For Frink and drive, we will be organising nakabandi at multiple location and the breathe analyser test, so anybody under the influence of alcohol should not drive the car himself or herself and should use driver or public trransport.

