 Maharashtra Govt Grants Permanent Extended Operating Hours For Eateries & Bars On New Year’s Eve
Maharashtra government has permanently allowed hotels, restaurants, and bars to operate beyond usual hours until 5 am on Christmas and December 31, ending the annual permission routine. The order requires private security at these venues and holds them accountable for any incidents. Existing rules on sound and music systems remain unchanged.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 09:27 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Govt Grants Permanent Extended Operating Hours For Eateries & Bars On New Year’s Eve | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Bringing cheer to partygoers and hospitality businesses alike, the state government has ended the annual ritual of special permissions and granted a blanket approval allowing eating places, hotels, restaurants and orchestra bars to operate beyond permissible hours on Christmas and December 31.

Until now, bodies such as the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association would make yearly representations to the state government and local authorities seeking extended operating hours for December 24, 25 and 31. Since these requests were routinely granted every year, the government has decided to make the permission permanent.

Traditionally, such establishments are allowed to remain open until 5 am the following day on these festive occasions. However, the Home Department has attached a set of conditions to the extended hours. Hotels, restaurants and orchestra bars will be required to appoint private security guards to ensure that law and order is maintained. The establishments will be held accountable for any untoward incident occurring either inside or outside their premises and will face action if violations are reported, according to an order issued by the department on Tuesday.

The order also makes it clear that the relaxation applies only to the use of the premises. Existing rules governing the use of sound and music systems will continue to apply, including all directives issued by the Supreme Court and the High Court.

