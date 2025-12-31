Mumbai Sees Last Sunrise Of 2025, Golden Dawn Witnessed At The Gateway Of India; Watch Video |

Mumbai: As the city of dreams stands on the threshold of 2026, the final dawn of 2025 painted the Arabian Sea in vibrant hues of amber and gold. Several Mumbaikars and tourists gathered at the iconic Gateway of India early Wednesday morning to witness the year’s last sunrise, creating a scene of collective reflection and quiet celebration.

A Picturesque Farewell

The sun emerged behind the horizon at approximately 7:00 am, cutting through a light winter mist that had settled over the harbour. The basalt arch of the Gateway, usually a bustling hub of activity, was silhouetted against a breathtaking sky of orange and yellow.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Visuals of the last sunrise of the year 2025, from Mumbai's Gateway of India. pic.twitter.com/myrA9gJkcl — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025

Mumbai, Maharashtra: The city witnesses the last sunrise of 2025 pic.twitter.com/YWyeArWxn2 — IANS (@ians_india) December 31, 2025

Visuals from the site showed the calm waters of the Arabian Sea reflecting the first rays of the day, with traditional ferry and fishing boats anchored nearby adding to the serene, postcard-perfect atmosphere. For many, the morning was more than just a photo opportunity.

City Gears Up For 2026

While the morning was tranquil, the rest of the city is bracing for a high-energy transition into 2026. Mumbai Police have deployed over 17,000 personnel across key locations, including Marine Drive, Girgaon Chowpatty and the Juhu and Versova beaches, to manage the massive crowds expected later tonight.

Essential Services For New Year’s Eve 2026

Public transport and security services will operate with extended arrangements to support late-night travel and public safety during New Year’s Eve celebrations. Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) will remain operational throughout the night, with services running continuously until 5:55 am on January 1, ensuring convenient late-night connectivity.

BEST buses will deploy more than 25 additional buses on major coastal routes to handle increased passenger demand and ease congestion in popular celebration areas. Local train services will include special late-night operations on the Central and Western lines, providing extended rail access for commuters returning home after midnight.

Security arrangements will be reinforced with Quick Response Teams and SRPF platoons placed on standby across key locations to maintain safety and respond swiftly to any incidents.

Weather & Atmosphere

The weather remained pleasant for the year-end, with temperatures hovering around 18°C during the early hours, rising to a high of 31°C. However, authorities have noted unhealthy air quality levels in some parts of the city, advising revelers to be cautious during outdoor gatherings.

As the sun sets this evening at around 6:11 PM, the quiet contemplation of the morning will give way to the city's signature maximum energy, with laser shows and countdown parties scheduled across South Mumbai and the suburbs.

