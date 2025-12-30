 Mumbai New Year 2026: Over 17,000 Police Personnel Deployed Across City Ahead Of New Year’s Eve Celebrations
Mumbai Police have made elaborate security arrangements for New Year’s Eve, deploying over 17,000 personnel across the city. Nakabandis, patrolling and fixed-point security will be in place at crowded locations, with citizens urged to celebrate responsibly and contact police helplines if needed.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police deploy a massive security force across the city to maintain law and order during New Year’s Eve celebrations | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 30: On December 31, several events and programmes are scheduled across important public places, hotels and shopping malls to mark the arrival of the New Year, with citizens expected to celebrate in large numbers.

Elaborate Security Arrangements Across Brihanmumbai

In view of the New Year’s Eve celebrations, elaborate security arrangements have been made across Brihanmumbai city to maintain law and order.

The arrangements have been planned under the guidance of the Commissioner of Police, Brihanmumbai, and under the supervision of the Additional Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), Mumbai, and the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Mumbai.

Massive Police Deployment For New Year Safety

To ensure that citizens can celebrate the New Year safely and without any disruption, the Mumbai Police, along with the Traffic Police, have deployed a massive security force comprising 10 Additional Commissioners of Police, 38 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 61 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 2,790 police officers, and 14,200 police personnel.

In addition, SRPF platoons, QRT teams, BDDS teams, RCP platoons, Home Guards and other forces have been deployed at sensitive and important locations.

Nakabandis And Patrolling At Crowded Areas

On the day, the Mumbai Police will also set up nakabandis (checkpoints) at various locations, along with intensified patrolling and fixed-point security at crowded areas.

Mumbai New Year 2026: Metro Line 3 To Run Overnight, Special BEST Buses & Suburban Trains Announced
article-image

Police Appeal To Citizens For Safe Celebrations

The Mumbai Police have appealed to all citizens to follow rules and regulations and celebrate the New Year with enthusiasm and joy in a safe and peaceful manner. Citizens are advised to contact the police helpline numbers 100 or 112 for immediate assistance.

