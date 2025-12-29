Mumbai New Year 2026: Metro Line 3 To Run Overnight, Special BEST Buses And Suburban Trains Announced

Mumbai Metro Line 3 prepares for its first-ever overnight operations as the city gears up for New Year celebrations | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 29: Mumbai is all set to welcome the New Year with elaborate preparations and additional public transport arrangements to ensure the smooth movement of travellers across the city. Civic and transport authorities have put in place special measures to handle the expected surge in commuters on New Year’s Eve.

Metro Line 3 To Run Overnight For First Time

For the first time, Mumbai Metro Line 3 will operate throughout the night, offering a major boost to late-night connectivity and providing safe and convenient travel options for citizens and tourists celebrating the occasion.

“The Metro Line 3, which runs from Cuffe Parade to Aarey JVLR stations in Mumbai, will operate through the night on New Year’s Eve to facilitate safe and convenient travel for commuters,” an official said.

Aqua Line Services From Late Night Till Early Morning

The special extended service on the corridor, popularly known as the Aqua Line, will commence after 10:30 pm on December 31 and continue till 5:55 am on January 1, 2026. Regular services will resume from 5:55 am.

“Mumbai sees a huge crowd to welcome the New Year. This plan has been put in place to avoid traffic congestion on roads and ensure smooth travel for passengers. The overnight metro service will be extremely convenient, especially in terms of safety for women and families,” the official added.

Underground Corridor Connects Key Business Hubs

The fully underground Metro Line 3 connects Colaba in south Mumbai with Aarey JVLR in the western suburbs via the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), covering major commercial and administrative hubs. The 33.5-km-long corridor has 27 stations, all of which are underground except Aarey JVLR.

BEST To Operate Special Buses And Heritage Tours

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking will also operate special buses on routes connecting popular beaches from 10 pm to 12:30 am. In addition, heritage tour buses will be operated in South Mumbai till the early hours, starting from 5:30 pm.

Central Railway To Run Special Suburban Trains

Central Railway will run four special suburban services during the night of December 31, 2025, and January 1, 2026. On the Main Line, a New Year’s special will depart Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 1:30 am and reach Kalyan at 3:00 am on January 1. The return service will leave Kalyan at 1:30 am and arrive at CSMT at 3:00 am.

On the Harbour Line, a special train will depart CSMT at 1:30 am and arrive at Panvel at 2:50 am. The return service will depart Panvel at 1:30 am and reach CSMT at 2:50 am.

Western Railway Announces Eight Special Services

Western Railway will operate eight special services—four up and four down—between Churchgate and Virar. Departures from Churchgate are scheduled at 1:15 am, 2:00 am, 2:30 am, and 3:25 am, reaching Virar at 2:55 am, 3:40 am, 4:10 am, and 5:05 am, respectively.

In the return direction, services will depart Virar at 12:15 am, 12:45 am, 1:40 am, and 3:05 am, arriving at Churchgate at 1:55 am, 2:25 am, 3:20 am, and 4:45 am, respectively.

Authorities Urge Use Of Public Transport

With round-the-clock metro services, additional BEST buses, and special suburban trains, Mumbai’s transport network is geared up to facilitate safe, smooth, and hassle-free travel. Authorities have urged citizens to use public transport and celebrate responsibly as the city ushers in the New Year.

