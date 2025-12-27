 How To Spend New Year's Eve In Mumbai If You're 'Single, Don't Drink Or Smoke': Reddit Users' Hilarious Suggestions Go Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleHow To Spend New Year's Eve In Mumbai If You're 'Single, Don't Drink Or Smoke': Reddit Users' Hilarious Suggestions Go Viral

How To Spend New Year's Eve In Mumbai If You're 'Single, Don't Drink Or Smoke': Reddit Users' Hilarious Suggestions Go Viral

A Reddit thread asking how to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Mumbai, alone and without drinking or smoking, has gone viral. From binge-eating takeout and gaming nights to self-care rituals, clubbing sober and solo dates in Bandra, users offered hilarious yet wholesome ideas. The responses prove NYE doesn't need parties, but comfort, food and peace can be celebrations too.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 04:20 PM IST
article-image

New Year’s Eve in Mumbai usually brings to mind packed clubs, fireworks over the sea link, and friends clinking glasses at midnight. But what if you’re alone, don’t drink, don’t smoke, and still want the night to feel special? One Reddit thread decided to tackle exactly that, and the answers have now gone viral for all the right and hilarious reasons.

Canva

From Chinese food to sleep-ins: How Mumbaikars are planning New Year's Eve

A Redditor posed a simple but relatable question: "What can one do on a NYE if they are in Mumbai, first-time, alone (no friends)? Something that I'd remember forever - No drinking/smoking + safety assured."

What followed was a mix of wholesome suggestions, brutally honest confessions, and comedy gold.

FPJ Shorts
How To Spend New Year's Eve In Mumbai If You're 'Single, Don't Drink Or Smoke': Reddit Users' Hilarious Suggestions Go Viral
How To Spend New Year's Eve In Mumbai If You're 'Single, Don't Drink Or Smoke': Reddit Users' Hilarious Suggestions Go Viral
NCLAT Upholds NCLT Order, Rejects Equitas Bank's Insolvency Plea Against Jumbo Finvest
NCLAT Upholds NCLT Order, Rejects Equitas Bank's Insolvency Plea Against Jumbo Finvest
PNB Exposes ₹2,434 Crore Loan Fraud By Former Srei Promoters, Flags Evergreening & Connected Lending
PNB Exposes ₹2,434 Crore Loan Fraud By Former Srei Promoters, Flags Evergreening & Connected Lending
Salman Khan 60th Birthday: Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn And Other Celebrities Wish The Battle Of Galwan Actor
Salman Khan 60th Birthday: Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn And Other Celebrities Wish The Battle Of Galwan Actor

Some users leaned straight into comfort food and quiet plans. One wrote, "Triple Schezwan Rice + Lollipop + Sprite + Good old TV show or movie. Then sleep."

What can one do on a NYE if they are in Mumbai, first-time, alone (no friends)? Something that I'd remember forever - No drinking/smoking + safety assured.
byu/Tricky-Assignment883 inmumbai

Another admitted they’ve perfected their low-key ritual: "Sit at home and play videogames. My routine for the past 10 years. Cheaper, more fun and more peaceful."

Food clearly emerged as the hero for many. A user happily declared, "I'm gonna order 1 noodles, 2 triple rice, 1 chicken lollipop with some ice-cream… fall sleep bt the time ppl start bursting crackers."

Read Also
Bengaluru's Famous Rameshwaram Cafe To Open In Mumbai; Preps Underway | WATCH
article-image

Some advice was surprisingly thoughtful and self-care focused, with one writing, "Spend it by yourself… Find a nice movie to watch and enjoy the night!" Others championed dancing without the pressure: "Go clubbing genuinely you don’t have to drink or smoke there…"

Comment
byu/Tricky-Assignment883 from discussion
inmumbai

And then came the ultimate "Pinterest-meets-Mumbai" plan, vision boards, sunsets, charcuterie boards and gratitude lists, followed by another sweet idea, "Solo date in Bandra. Take lots of photos and get little treats for yourself :)"

Read Also
Top Dating Trends Of 2025: How Nanoship, Shrekking & Banksying Ruled Relationship Charts
article-image

Meanwhile, in another thread a user wrote, "Get invited to a house party. Nothing, I repeat, absolutely NOTHING else is worth it. Do not go to Marine Drive/ Gateway of India as a solo girl for NYE. Stay away from clubs filled with drunk people trying to get lucky. If you cannot go to a house party then stay at home and chill by yourself."

Comment
byu/FantasticBee from discussion
inmumbai

Well, one Redditor gave full-blown plan: "Hey man, Here's a chill solo NYE plan in Mumbai: Rent a scooty, head to Marine Drive by 11 PM for the fireworks. Post-midnight, grab ice gola/snacks at Girgaon Chowpatty. Then ride to Bandra – hang out at Bandstand/Carter Road, enjoy late-night shawarma, burgers, juices (stay sober to dodge nakabandi). Pull an all-nighter, then early morning breakfast at Ram Ashray (Matunga 5am) and darshan at Siddhivinayak. Safe, fun, and memorable! Happy New Year!"

Turns out, New Year’s Eve doesn't need champagne or loud parties. Sometimes, a good meal, a quiet plan and your own company is more memorable than anything else.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

How To Spend New Year's Eve In Mumbai If You're 'Single, Don't Drink Or Smoke': Reddit Users'...

How To Spend New Year's Eve In Mumbai If You're 'Single, Don't Drink Or Smoke': Reddit Users'...

Affordating, The Relationship Trend That's Loved By Gen Z & Millennials; What Does It Mean & How Is...

Affordating, The Relationship Trend That's Loved By Gen Z & Millennials; What Does It Mean & How Is...

Identifying The Rasa And Their Guna Karma - Part Two

Identifying The Rasa And Their Guna Karma - Part Two

Salman Khan's Secret To Toned Physique At 60: Ghar Ka Khana & 60-Minutes Bodybuilding Routine

Salman Khan's Secret To Toned Physique At 60: Ghar Ka Khana & 60-Minutes Bodybuilding Routine

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Half-Indian? New Revelation About Actor's Stepmother Leaves Desi Fans Shocked

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Half-Indian? New Revelation About Actor's Stepmother Leaves Desi Fans Shocked