How To Spend New Year's Eve In Mumbai If You're 'Single, Don't Drink Or Smoke': Reddit Users' Hilarious Suggestions Go Viral

New Year’s Eve in Mumbai usually brings to mind packed clubs, fireworks over the sea link, and friends clinking glasses at midnight. But what if you’re alone, don’t drink, don’t smoke, and still want the night to feel special? One Reddit thread decided to tackle exactly that, and the answers have now gone viral for all the right and hilarious reasons.

Canva

From Chinese food to sleep-ins: How Mumbaikars are planning New Year's Eve

A Redditor posed a simple but relatable question: "What can one do on a NYE if they are in Mumbai, first-time, alone (no friends)? Something that I'd remember forever - No drinking/smoking + safety assured."

What followed was a mix of wholesome suggestions, brutally honest confessions, and comedy gold.

Some users leaned straight into comfort food and quiet plans. One wrote, "Triple Schezwan Rice + Lollipop + Sprite + Good old TV show or movie. Then sleep."

Another admitted they’ve perfected their low-key ritual: "Sit at home and play videogames. My routine for the past 10 years. Cheaper, more fun and more peaceful."

Food clearly emerged as the hero for many. A user happily declared, "I'm gonna order 1 noodles, 2 triple rice, 1 chicken lollipop with some ice-cream… fall sleep bt the time ppl start bursting crackers."

Some advice was surprisingly thoughtful and self-care focused, with one writing, "Spend it by yourself… Find a nice movie to watch and enjoy the night!" Others championed dancing without the pressure: "Go clubbing genuinely you don’t have to drink or smoke there…"

Comment

byu/Tricky-Assignment883 from discussion

inmumbai

And then came the ultimate "Pinterest-meets-Mumbai" plan, vision boards, sunsets, charcuterie boards and gratitude lists, followed by another sweet idea, "Solo date in Bandra. Take lots of photos and get little treats for yourself :)"

Meanwhile, in another thread a user wrote, "Get invited to a house party. Nothing, I repeat, absolutely NOTHING else is worth it. Do not go to Marine Drive/ Gateway of India as a solo girl for NYE. Stay away from clubs filled with drunk people trying to get lucky. If you cannot go to a house party then stay at home and chill by yourself."

Comment

byu/FantasticBee from discussion

inmumbai

Well, one Redditor gave full-blown plan: "Hey man, Here's a chill solo NYE plan in Mumbai: Rent a scooty, head to Marine Drive by 11 PM for the fireworks. Post-midnight, grab ice gola/snacks at Girgaon Chowpatty. Then ride to Bandra – hang out at Bandstand/Carter Road, enjoy late-night shawarma, burgers, juices (stay sober to dodge nakabandi). Pull an all-nighter, then early morning breakfast at Ram Ashray (Matunga 5am) and darshan at Siddhivinayak. Safe, fun, and memorable! Happy New Year!"

Turns out, New Year’s Eve doesn't need champagne or loud parties. Sometimes, a good meal, a quiet plan and your own company is more memorable than anything else.