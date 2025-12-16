Top Dating Trends Of 2025: How Nanoship, Shrekking & Banksying Ruled Relationship Charts

Canva

If 2025 proved anything, it’s that dating is no longer about neat labels or fairy-tale timelines. This year, relationships became shorter, messier, more self-aware, and, in some cases, more toxic. From fleeting connections that lasted minutes to emotionally draining patterns that left people questioning their reality, dating trends in 2025 reflected how love is evolving in a hyper-digital, emotionally exhausted world.

Dating trends that dominated conversations and dating apps in 2025

Nanoship

Think of nanoship as a connection without commitment, taken to the extreme. These are tiny, feel-good interactions: a flirty exchange on the metro, late-night texting that fades by morning, or brief emotional sparks with no future promises. Unlike situationships, nanoships don’t pretend to be anything more. They exist purely in the moment, offering validation and warmth without emotional responsibility.

Ghostlighting

One of the most harmful trends of the year, ghostlighting features disappearing acts with emotional manipulation. A person vanishes without explanation, only to resurface later and downplay or deny their absence. By making their partner feel dramatic or “too sensitive”, ghostlighters dodge accountability. The result is confusion, self-doubt, and emotional distress for the person receiving it.

Banksying

Named after the elusive street artist, banksying is emotional withdrawal without closure. There’s no official breakup; just increasing distance, less communication, and fading affection. The person being banksied is left stuck, constantly wondering what went wrong. It’s silent, slow, and deeply unsettling, making it one of the most emotionally draining dating behaviours of 2025.

Reverse Catfishing

In a refreshing twist, some daters chose honesty over perfection. Reverse catfishing involves sharing unfiltered photos and modest bios to attract people who value authenticity over aesthetics. It’s about leading with reality instead of curated perfection and finding partners who connect with your true self, flaws included.

Shrekking

Inspired loosely by the idea of "dating down," shrekking involves choosing partners perceived as less desirable in hopes of emotional security. The assumption? They'll be more loyal and less likely to leave. Experts warn this mindset often breeds imbalance, resentment, and a lack of genuine connection.