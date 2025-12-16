5 Must-Visit Mumbai Markets For The Best Christmas Shopping

By: Rahul M | December 16, 2025
Christmas markets in Mumbai come alive every December, transforming everyday streets into vibrant festive hubs. Lined with colourful stalls selling ornaments, and Christmas trees, these markets capture the city’s multicultural spirit
All images from Pinterest
What makes Christmas markets in Mumbai special is their accessibility and variety. From wholesale decor at Crawford Market to community-led setups near churches in Bandra and Borivali, shoppers can find everything from budget-friendly décor to handcrafted pieces
Crawford Market: Known for its wholesale appeal, Crawford Market is ideal for bulk Christmas shopping, offering a wide variety of decorations, trees, lights and ornaments at competitive prices
Hill Road, Bandra: A festive hotspot during December, Hill Road is lined with stalls selling Christmas stars, ribbons, Nativity sets and decor
Colaba Causeway: This popular shopping stretch blends Christmas decor with quirky accessories and gift items, making it perfect for shoppers
IC Colony, Borivali: Located near the church, IC Colony offers a more traditional Christmas shopping experience with handcrafted décor, stars and ornaments reflecting a warm, local vibe
Pali Naka Christmas Fair: An annual favourite, this fair brings together festive decor, handcrafted items, music and food, offering a modern twist on classic Christmas shopping
