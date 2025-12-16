No Emails, No Work; Mumbai Firm Announces 11 Days Digital Detox: How Cutting Off From Professional World Can Help In Better Productivity

In an age where work emails, instant messages and notifications never seem to stop, companies across the world are beginning to recognise the cost of constant digital engagement on employee mental health. A growing number of organisations are now embracing digital detox breaks, reduced working hours and mindful work policies to prioritise well-being , a shift that reflects a deeper understanding of productivity and sustainability at work.

A recent example comes from Mumbai-based cybersecurity firm CyberFrat, whose CEO Gaurav Batra announced an 11-day digital detox from December 25 to January 4. By encouraging employees to step away from screens and work-related communication, the company aims to help its workforce pause, recharge and return with renewed focus in the new year. This move aligns with a global trend where companies are actively redefining success beyond long working hours.

From four-day workweeks in parts of Europe to mandatory no-email hours in countries like France, employers are experimenting with ways to reduce burnout. Tech giants, startups and even traditional corporations are realising that constant availability does not equal efficiency. Instead, mental fatigue, stress and emotional exhaustion often lead to reduced creativity and lower-quality output.

Medical experts support this shift. According to the Mayo Clinic, taking intentional breaks from digital devices can significantly benefit mental health. Reducing screen time helps lower stress levels, improves sleep quality, and allows the brain to reset from continuous stimulation. This mental reset is crucial for emotional balance, sharper decision-making and improved concentration, all of which directly impact workplace performance.

Digital detoxes also encourage employees to reconnect with offline activities, personal relationships and self-care routines that often take a backseat during hectic work schedules. Stepping away from constant alerts helps individuals gain a clearer perspective, detach from workplace pressure and approach challenges with a calmer, more refined mindset.

Ultimately, initiatives like these detox break signal a cultural shift in how companies view employee well-being. By acknowledging that rest is not a reward but a necessity, organisations can foster healthier teams, stronger morale and long-term productivity. As more companies adopt such practices, digital detoxes and balanced work models may soon become the norm rather than the exception, proving that sometimes, logging off is the smartest way to move forward.