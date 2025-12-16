Who Is Prince Hussein Who Shared A Viral Moment With PM Modi: More About Jordan's Crown Prince & His Wife Princess Rajwa

Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II has recently captured global attention after a video of him personally driving Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a museum went viral online. The warm, informal gesture during PM Modi’s visit to Jordan on December 16, 2025, stood out as a symbol of modern diplomacy and strengthened ties between the two nations, which are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations.

The moment sparked widespread curiosity about the young royal, his background, family, education, and personal life.

Early life and royal lineage

Born on June 28, 1994, Al Hussein bin Abdullah II is the eldest son of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan. As the heir apparent, he represents the future of the Hashemite Kingdom. The Jordanian royal family traces its lineage to the Prophet Muhammad, a heritage that holds deep historical and religious significance in the Arab world.

He has three younger siblings: Prince Hashem, Princess Iman, and Princess Salma.

Education and military training

Crown Prince Hussein has received a globally oriented education. He completed his schooling at King’s Academy in Jordan before moving to the United States. In 2016, he graduated from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., earning a degree in international history.

Demonstrating his commitment to leadership and service, he later trained at the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom, completing his military education in 2017.

Love story with Princess Rajwa Al Saif

In 2023, Crown Prince Hussein married Rajwa Al Saif, a Saudi-born architect, in a grand royal wedding attended by world leaders and members of royal families from across the globe. Princess Rajwa comes from a prominent Saudi family and studied architecture at Syracuse University in the United States, graduating in 2017.

Interestingly, both Hussein and Rajwa share academic ties to the US, which is said to have influenced their global perspective and outlook.

Despite intense public interest, the couple has largely kept their relationship private. In an interview with Vogue Arabia in May 2023, Crown Prince Hussein revealed that he met Rajwa through a longtime school friend, calling himself “lucky” to have found someone like her. The exact details of the meeting remain undisclosed, adding an air of quiet charm to their love story.

The couple made their relationship official in August 2022 with an engagement ceremony held at Rajwa’s family home in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The intimate event was attended by close family members, including King Abdullah II and Queen Rania. The Royal Hashemite Court later released a formal announcement congratulating the couple.