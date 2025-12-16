 Tamannaah Bhatia Embraces Slow Living With Desi Tea Ritual: Says, 'Didn't Rush My Monday, I Eased Into It'
Tamannaah Bhatia Embraces Slow Living With Desi Tea Ritual: Says, 'Didn't Rush My Monday, I Eased Into It'

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia shared a glimpse of her calm morning routine on Instagram, enjoying tea in a traditional desi style while embracing a slow, mindful start to her week. The candid video resonated with fans. On the work front, Tamannaah is preparing to portray legendary actress Jayashree in V. Shantaram’s upcoming biopic

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 07:48 PM IST
article-image

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently gave fans a peek into her quiet, personal moments, highlighting how she likes to begin her day with mindfulness and simplicity.

Taking to Instagram, the Baahubali star shared a candid video of herself enjoying her morning tea the traditional desi way, poured into a saucer. Dressed comfortably in a white night suit, Tamannaah is seen soaking in the calm, nibbling on soaked nuts and sipping tea at an unhurried pace. The clip captured her relaxed mood and reflected her conscious choice to slow down and savour the moment.

Overlaying the video was a thoughtful message that read, “I didn’t rush my Monday. I eased into it. These minutes are private until now. Just me and tea. And time.” She paired the post with a trending Tame Impala track, adding a serene vibe that resonated with fans who appreciated her focus on self-care and mindful living.

Social media love and personal glimpses

Tamannaah is known for maintaining a strong connection with her audience by sharing both professional milestones and snippets from her everyday life. Her recent post was widely appreciated for promoting balance and intentional pauses amid hectic schedules, a theme many of her followers found relatable.

Stepping into cinema history

On the professional front, Tamannaah is gearing up for an important role in filmmaker V. Shantaram’s upcoming biopic, where she portrays legendary actress Jayashree. The actress recently spoke about how transformative the experience has been for her, describing it as far more profound than she initially imagined.

Sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of her transformation on Instagram, Tamannaah expressed gratitude for the love received on the film’s poster. She described the journey as deeply meaningful and highlighted how V. Shantaram’s vision was revolutionary and far ahead of its time.

From embracing quiet mornings to taking on historically significant roles, Tamannaah Bhatia continues to strike a balance between personal growth and professional excellence, making her journey both inspiring and refreshingly grounded.

