'23 Kilo Badh Gaye Toh Jaan Hi Lelo': Neha Dhupia Recalls Being Body-Shamed After Pregnancy

Neha Dhupia is a proud mother to two children, Mehr and Guriq, whom she shares with actor-husband Angad Bedi. The actor often gives fans a glimpse into her parenting life through social media, where she speaks candidly about motherhood, self-acceptance, and the realities that come with raising young children while being in the public eye.

Facing trolls after motherhood

In a recent conversation on Miss Malini’s YouTube channel, Neha spoke honestly about the harsh body shaming she faced after giving birth. She revealed that she gained around 23 kg post-pregnancy and became an easy target for online trolls. Addressing the criticism, Neha shared how judgment becomes inevitable once a woman becomes a mother in the public eye, especially when her appearance changes.

She said, "Once you become a mother, your narrative as a public figure changes entirely. Apart from everything else, it comes with a little bit of judgment. I had to suffer a lot of trolling for my weight and this and that. I felt like what I have done so wrong just because I have gained some weight? 23 Kg badh gaya to jaan le lo meri."

How motherhood changed her career perspective

Neha also spoke about how motherhood subtly reshaped her professional journey. She noted that post-pregnancy, actors are often offered a different set of roles, while also being expected to “bounce back” quickly. Managing fitness, emotional health, time, and work simultaneously can be overwhelming, especially during the career gap many women experience after childbirth.

She highlighted that no one truly prepares women for this transition, making the initial years after becoming a mother particularly challenging.

Promoting body positivity and self-kindness

Over the years, Neha Dhupia has consistently advocated for body positivity, especially for new mothers. Her message is clear: postpartum bodies deserve empathy, patience, and respect, not judgment. Her openness has resonated with many women navigating similar experiences.

On the work front, Neha can currently be seen in the web series Single Papa, streaming on Netflix. The show also stars Kunal Kemmu, Prajakta Koli, and Isha Talwar, and marks another step in Neha’s evolving career as she balances meaningful roles with motherhood.