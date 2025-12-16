Mumbai's Jewish Community To Observe Hanukkah Till December 22; How Is This Festival Different From Christmas?

Hanukkah |

Mumbai: Hanukkah or Chanukah is an eight-day Jewish festival of lights that celebrates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. The word Hanukkah means dedication in Hebrew. The festival is a symbol of light over darkness. It also reminds us that even small acts of faith and courage can overcome oppression. This year, the festival is observed from Sunday, December 14 to December 22, 2025. On this auspicious day, let's take a look at the festival and how it is different from Christmas.

What is Hanukkah?

Hanukkah is also known as the Festival of Lights. It is celebrated across the world by Jewish people for eight days, with many considering it the most beloved Jewish holiday. The festival marks the recovery of Jerusalem and the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. Hanukkah is celebrated by Jewish people globally, but its primarily celebrated in Israel. The festival is also celebrated in the United States, France, Canada, and the UK, among others. The festival is also celebrated by Jewish people living in India.

Mumbai's Jewish community is observing the festival

The Jewish community and families across India are already celebrating the festival especially in Mumbai, which started on the evening of Sunday, December 14, and will last for eight nights until December 22, 2025. The community celebrates the "Festival of Lights" with customary rituals, decorations in synagogues, and public menorah illuminations.

How is Hanukkah different from Christmas?

Hanukkah and Christmas are distinct festivals and religious holidays. Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, while Hanukkah commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem and the miracle of the oil, which is significant in Jewish tradition. Key differences between the two include their religious origins and when they are celebrated.

Christmas is observed on December 25 every year, while the dates of Hanukkah vary each year on the Gregorian calendar. Both holidays feature themes of light, family, and gift-giving, but they have different traditions. Hanukkah features the lighting of the Menorah and playing dreidel games, whereas Christmas focuses on church services and decorating Christmas trees. In summary, Christmas centers on the birth of the Messiah, while Hanukkah celebrates religious freedom and a miracle of light.

History

Hanukkah is not mentioned in the Torah, unlike other Jewish holidays. The first five books of the Hebrew Bible are included in the Torah. The festival's story is mentioned is in the post-biblical Books of the Maccabees. The festival of lights commemorates the victory of the Maccabees, a small Jewish army that fought against the army of King Antiochus IV of Syria. The festival is marked by lighting one candle on the menorah (a multi-branched candelabra) each night. A new candle is put in the menorah every night.