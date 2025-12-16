 Mumbai's Jewish Community To Observe Hanukkah Till December 22; How Is This Festival Different From Christmas?
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleMumbai's Jewish Community To Observe Hanukkah Till December 22; How Is This Festival Different From Christmas?

Mumbai's Jewish Community To Observe Hanukkah Till December 22; How Is This Festival Different From Christmas?

Hanukkah is also known as the Festival of Lights. It is celebrated across the world by Jewish people for eight days, with many considering it the most beloved Jewish holiday. The festival marks the recovery of Jerusalem and the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
Hanukkah |

Mumbai: Hanukkah or Chanukah is an eight-day Jewish festival of lights that celebrates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. The word Hanukkah means dedication in Hebrew. The festival is a symbol of light over darkness. It also reminds us that even small acts of faith and courage can overcome oppression. This year, the festival is observed from Sunday, December 14 to December 22, 2025. On this auspicious day, let's take a look at the festival and how it is different from Christmas.

Hanukkah Festival

Hanukkah Festival | Canva

What is Hanukkah?

Hanukkah is also known as the Festival of Lights. It is celebrated across the world by Jewish people for eight days, with many considering it the most beloved Jewish holiday. The festival marks the recovery of Jerusalem and the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. Hanukkah is celebrated by Jewish people globally, but its primarily celebrated in Israel. The festival is also celebrated in the United States, France, Canada, and the UK, among others. The festival is also celebrated by Jewish people living in India.

Mumbai's Jewish community is observing the festival

FPJ Shorts
Australia's Bondi Beach Shooting: 3 Indian Students Among 40 Injured In Sydney Terror Attack That Claimed 15 Lives
Australia's Bondi Beach Shooting: 3 Indian Students Among 40 Injured In Sydney Terror Attack That Claimed 15 Lives
HDFC Bank Gets RBI Approval To Raise Stake In IndusInd Bank Up To 9.5%
HDFC Bank Gets RBI Approval To Raise Stake In IndusInd Bank Up To 9.5%
IPL 2026 Auction: List Of All Sold And Unsold Players
IPL 2026 Auction: List Of All Sold And Unsold Players
IPL 2026 Auction: ₹16.75 Crore Loss! Venkatesh Iyer Moves To RCB For ₹7 Crore After KKR Bidding War
IPL 2026 Auction: ₹16.75 Crore Loss! Venkatesh Iyer Moves To RCB For ₹7 Crore After KKR Bidding War

The Jewish community and families across India are already celebrating the festival especially in Mumbai, which started on the evening of Sunday, December 14, and will last for eight nights until December 22, 2025. The community celebrates the "Festival of Lights" with customary rituals, decorations in synagogues, and public menorah illuminations.

How is Hanukkah different from Christmas?

Hanukkah and Christmas are distinct festivals and religious holidays. Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, while Hanukkah commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem and the miracle of the oil, which is significant in Jewish tradition. Key differences between the two include their religious origins and when they are celebrated.

Christmas is observed on December 25 every year, while the dates of Hanukkah vary each year on the Gregorian calendar. Both holidays feature themes of light, family, and gift-giving, but they have different traditions. Hanukkah features the lighting of the Menorah and playing dreidel games, whereas Christmas focuses on church services and decorating Christmas trees. In summary, Christmas centers on the birth of the Messiah, while Hanukkah celebrates religious freedom and a miracle of light.

Read Also
French President Emmanuel Macron Denounces 'Antisemitic' Terror Attack On Hanukkah Gathering In...
article-image

History

Hanukkah is not mentioned in the Torah, unlike other Jewish holidays. The first five books of the Hebrew Bible are included in the Torah. The festival's story is mentioned is in the post-biblical Books of the Maccabees. The festival of lights commemorates the victory of the Maccabees, a small Jewish army that fought against the army of King Antiochus IV of Syria. The festival is marked by lighting one candle on the menorah (a multi-branched candelabra) each night. A new candle is put in the menorah every night.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Top Dating Trends Of 2025: How Nanoship, Shrekking & Banksying Ruled Relationship Charts

Top Dating Trends Of 2025: How Nanoship, Shrekking & Banksying Ruled Relationship Charts

Mumbai's Jewish Community To Observe Hanukkah Till December 22; How Is This Festival Different From...

Mumbai's Jewish Community To Observe Hanukkah Till December 22; How Is This Festival Different From...

'23 Kilo Badh Gaye Toh Jaan Hi Lelo': Neha Dhupia Recalls Being Body-Shamed After Pregnancy

'23 Kilo Badh Gaye Toh Jaan Hi Lelo': Neha Dhupia Recalls Being Body-Shamed After Pregnancy

India's Beloved Kulfi & Phirni Among World's 100 Best Desserts: What Makes These Street Foods So...

India's Beloved Kulfi & Phirni Among World's 100 Best Desserts: What Makes These Street Foods So...

Alia Bhatt's Vintage 1993 Dress To Ananya Panday's 2007 Gold Gown: Best Bollywood Looks From Mumbai...

Alia Bhatt's Vintage 1993 Dress To Ananya Panday's 2007 Gold Gown: Best Bollywood Looks From Mumbai...