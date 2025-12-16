 Shalini Passi Carries ₹5 Lakh Polar Bear Bag, Styles With Dreamy White Gown At Mumbai Event
Shalini Passi turned heads at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 in Mumbai, stepping out in a crystal-studded white Jenny Packham gown paired with a whimsical ₹5 lakh Judith Leiber polar bear clutch. Styled with diamond jewellery and glowing makeup, her look blended elegance with playful luxury, stealing the spotlight on the red carpet.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Shalini Passi at Mumbai event | Image Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

There are red-carpet moments, and then there are moments that make you stop mid-scroll. Shalini Passi delivered exactly that at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 in Mumbai. Known for her refined taste and love for art-driven fashion, the patron turned the evening into a masterclass in statement dressing with a quirky clutch that had everyone talking.

Shalini Passi stuns at Mumbai red carpet

For the star-studded night, Shalini slipped into a custom Jenny Packham creation, featuring a body-skimming white gown that was delicately dusted with tiny crystals. Adding drama without overpowering the look was a sheer, embellished cape cascading fluidly from her shoulders to the floor.

Bag that stole the show

What truly set her look apart, however, was her accessory choice. Shalini carried a show-stopping Judith Leiber Couture polar bear minaudière, instantly becoming the most talked-about detail of the evening. According to the brand's website, the silver-tone clutch is hand-sculpted and crystal-encrusted, featuring an adorable polar bear dressed in a top hat and bow tie. Equal parts luxury and playful art, the bag reportedly costs $5,495, which is around ₹499,754.

Shalini Passi at Filmfare OTT Awards 2025

Shalini Passi at Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 | Image Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

She further styled the look with dangling diamond earrings, a stack of diamond bracelets, a bold statement ring and glossy heels. Her beauty look stayed soft yet luminous with shimmering silver lids, flushed cheeks, a radiant glow and nude lips. Voluminous, side-parted open hair completed her effortlessly glamorous appearance.

A star-studded award show

The award show saw no shortage of style moments. Alia Bhatt dazzled in a rare 1993 Hervé Léger gown, while Ananya Panday brought golden glamour in an Elie Saab 2007 couture piece. Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Lauren Gottlieb, Shriya Saran and Zahaan Kapoor also made striking appearances, making it a night to remember for fashion lovers.

