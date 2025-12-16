 Alia Bhatt's Vintage 1993 Dress To Ananya Panday's 2007 Gold Gown: Best Bollywood Looks From Mumbai Awards Show
Mumbai lit up with a stylish blend of vintage and modern fashion at an award show. Alia Bhatt stunned in a rare 1993 Hervé Léger gown, while Ananya Panday turned heads in a gold Elie Saab 2007 couture dress. Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Lauren Gottlieb, Shriya Saran and Zahaan Kapoor rounded off the night with standout looks.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
Alia Bhatt & Ananya Panday at award show in Mumbai | All images by Varinder Chawla

The Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 turned Mumbai into a masterclass of red-carpet nostalgia and modern glamour, with celebrities dipping into fashion archives while still keeping things refreshingly current. From rare vintage gowns to sculptural sarees and razor-sharp tailoring, the black carpet proved that Bollywood is increasingly comfortable blending history with high fashion.

Here’s a closer look at the standout style moments from the night.

Alia Bhatt

Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt delivered one of the evening's most talked-about looks in a vintage Hervé Léger dress from 1993. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the all-black bandage gown hugged her frame perfectly, featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline, halter-style straps, and a dramatic backless finish. The slit at the back added ease, while sleek heels and a diamond choker kept the focus firmly on the archival silhouette.

article-image

Ananya Panday

Gen-Z star Ananya Panday leaned into old-school couture glamour in a gold Elie Saab gown from the designer's 2007 couture collection. Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, the halter-neck dress featured a deep V neckline and a fitted waist that flowed into a column skirt with a daring front slit. Minimal diamond earrings and glowing makeup rounded off her evening glam.

Vicky Kaushal

Chhaava actor Vicky Kaushal kept things effortlessly classic in a steel-blue double-breasted suit. Paired with a crisp white shirt and matching tie, his look was proof that strong tailoring never fails on formal nights.

article-image

Sanya Malhotra

Actress Sanya Malhotra chose drama with elegance in Aisha Rao's sunflair black taffeta satin gown. The fitted bodice was detailed with intricate floral and starburst embroidery, while thin straps and a delicate choker added softness.

Lauren Gottlieb

Actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb stunned in a monochrome saree and a sculpted blouse. The statement piece was adorned with armour-like concentric embroidery, paired strikingly with a draped black saree featuring bold geometric borders. Oxidised silver jewellery added an edgy touch to the look.

article-image

Shriya Saran

South Indian fame Shriya Saran floated down the carpet in a blue-toned Alpana Neeraj gown. The asymmetrical off-shoulder design featured shimmering embellishments, 3D accents, and sheer panels. Diamond jewellery and dewy makeup completed the ethereal effect.

Zahaan Kapoor

Stylish actor Zahaan Kapoor rounded off the night with sharp menswear energy in a charcoal pinstripe three-piece suit. The double-breasted blazer and waistcoat nodded to vintage power dressing, softened by an open-neck white shirt.

