Cloud Dancer Is The Colour Of The Year 2026: Ananya, Alia & Deepika's Style Tips On Nailing The Trend

Ready to refresh your wardrobe and home? If 2025 was all about warm, cosy browns and grounded neutrals, 2026 is switching the arc in the opposite direction. Meet Cloud Dancer, Pantone’s newly named Colour of the Year. This soft, airy shade is set to dominate runways and interiors alike.

Curious about what Cloud Dancer looks like and how to wear it? Read on to find out how to make this trending colour work for you.

What exactly is Cloud Dancer?

Pantone describes Cloud Dancer (PANTONE 11-4201) as a “lofty white neutral,” light as vapour and soft as diffused sunlight. It’s not stark like classic whites; instead, it carries a gentle luminosity that makes it comforting rather than cold.

Chosen as the Colour of the Year for 2026, Cloud Dancer reflects a worldwide desire for simplicity, mindfulness, and a fresh start. It acts like a visual reset, helping create space for new ideas and peaceful, thoughtful living.

In design and fashion, Cloud Dancer is super versatile. It works well as a base colour or can stand out on its own, making it a great choice for building a wardrobe that looks modern, calm, and effortlessly stylish.

How to wear Cloud Dancer in 2026

Chic dresses

From breezy summer maxis to structured midi silhouettes, Cloud Dancer shines in airy dresses. Opt for pieces featuring pleats, organza overlays, or soft gathers to play up the ethereal quality of the shade. Pair with nude heels or metallic sandals for a clean, polished finish.

Minimalist sarees

A Cloud Dancer saree instantly reads chic, especially in chiffons, satins, or tissue fabrics. Style with contrasting blouses in charcoal, emerald, or silver for evening glam, or go full monochrome for a serene daytime look.

Power blazers

A white-neutral blazer in this shade adds sophistication without trying too hard. Throw it over tailored trousers, denims, or even athleisure sets. The colour's softness prevents it from looking harsh while keeping the outfit boardroom-ready.

Classic tee

Basic but never boring, a Cloud Dancer T-shirt works with everything. Pair it with cargo pants, denim skirts, long shorts, or statement jackets – it’s the perfect neutral to build a capsule wardrobe around.

Bridal lehengas

White bridal wear continues to rise in India, and Cloud Dancer sits beautifully in this evolution. Brides can experiment with pearl-embellished lehengas, tone-on-tone embroidery, or sequinned dupattas that add soft sparkle without overpowering the look.

Elegant Anarkalis

An elegant Cloud Dancer–toned Anarkali is the perfect blend of tradition and modern serenity. The soft, weightless white adds a dreamy glow to the classic silhouette, making it ideal for festive evenings, intimate celebrations or daytime functions. Paired with pearl jewellery, delicate embroidery or sheer dupattas, this airy neutral turns the Anarkali into a statement piece.