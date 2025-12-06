Isha Ambani, Aneet Padda, Ananya Panday & Others Shine At Star-Studded Christmas Gala At Mumbai's Swadesh

When Nita Ambani hosts a party, you know it's going to be star-studded and extravagant. And that's exactly what happened at the Artisanal Christmas celebration at the Swadesh store on December 5 in Mumbai. With the city’s finest gathering under one beautifully curated roof, the evening turned into an elegant showcase of Indian textiles, craftsmanship, and celebrity glamour. From heritage weaves to modern couture, take a look at who wore what at the night gala.

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani leaned into old-world opulence with a gold-toned Swadesh saree featuring sleek striped detailing and a luminous sheen. Styled by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, the classic drape was paired with a high-neck, sleeveless blouse that was richly embroidered and intricately textured, all completed with statement jhumkas.

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone exuded elegance in a custom Patan Patola Anarkali from the Anamika Khanna x Swadesh collaboration, paired with oversized silver jhumkas, a bold ring, and a traditional potli. Ranveer Singh, meanwhile, kept it classic in a gold bandhgala-style kurta teamed with white trousers and tinted eyewear.

Aneet Padda

Aneet Padda brought contemporary glamour in a brown metallic drape gown featuring a saree-like style and asymmetric silhouette. With soft waves, natural makeup, and minimal jewellery, her look felt refined and effortless.

Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor

The Kapoor sisters lit up the evening in custom Manish Malhotra x Swadesh couture creations. Janhvi walked the red carpet in a gown featuring a corseted bodice, dramatic shoulder drape, and a voluminous skirt. Khushi opted for sharp tailoring in a cropped top, sleek trousers, and an oversized jacket, elevated with sparkling diamond accents.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor chose understated beauty with an ivory Chanderi saree bordered in sunshine yellow. She paired it with sculptural ear studs, cuffs, and a coordinating statement ring.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday delivered one of the night's best looks in an orange Banarasi brocade saree by Swadesh and Manish Malhotra. She completed the vibrant ensemble with traditional dangling gold jhumkas, sleek kadas and rings.

Genelia & Riteish Deshmukh

Genelia Deshmukh looked festive in a classic cherry-red saree adorned with layered diamond jewellery, while her husband and actor, Riteish Deshmukh, complemented her in an elegant black ethnic outfit.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari embodied timeless royal charm in a purple-and-gold lehenga choli paired with an ornate choker and earrings. Her look was pure heritage glamour.

Madhuri Dixit & Dr Sriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit chose a black saree adorned with grey and red accents, while her husband, Dr Sriram Nene, kept his ensemble simple and understated.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar championed handcrafted elegance in a purple handloom saree draped in a front-pallu style, paired perfectly with a matching choker and studs.