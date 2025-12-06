 Taylor Swift To Marry Travis Kelce On June 13, 2026 In Rhode Island After Dating For Two Years: Reports
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly set to marry on June 13, 2026, at the luxurious Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The date holds deep meaning for Swift, as it’s her half-birthday and tied to her lucky number 13. The couple, engaged after two years of dating, is already generating buzz for what may become 2026’s biggest celebrity wedding.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 12:34 PM IST
article-image

It’s happening! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially heading toward the aisle, and their wedding date, venue, and the meaning behind it have Swifties spinning with excitement. According to Page Six's report, the couple is set to marry on June 13, 2026, at the ultra-luxurious Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, New England.

But why June 13?

For casual fans, June 13 might seem like just another summer Saturday, but for Swift, it’s practically destiny on a calendar. Born on December 13, Swift considers 13 her lucky number, a thread woven through her albums, performances, and even personal milestones. June 13 is also her half-birthday, which adds to the significance.

But Swift's symbolic flair doesn't end there. The full date, 6/13/26, carries a numerological twist that fans online quickly decoded. Add those numbers together, and you land on 9, a number representing completion and new beginnings, as per Numerology.com. For a couple starting a new chapter, it feels poetically aligned.

The venue shuffle

Originally, Swift reportedly hoped to host an intimate ceremony at her own Watch Hill mansion, but with the guest list ballooning (because, well, it's Taylor Swift), the pair shifted plans to Ocean House, a grand New England resort nearby. And in a very Swiftian move, she even compensated a bride who had already booked the venue for that date, ensuring that June 13 remained hers.

Inside Taylor & Travis' love story

Swift and Kelce’s romance has been the internet’s favourite modern fairytale. The two reportedly started dating during the summer of 2023. And, after dating for two years, the NFL star proposed to Swift in the backyard of his private Kansas estate, creating an intimate moment the singer later revealed on Instagram with the now-iconic caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Their engagement post instantly captivated fans across both the sports and music worlds. And while the couple hasn't publicly confirmed the reports, their 2026 wedding is already shaping up to be the celebrity event of the year.

