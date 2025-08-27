Taylor Swift's $500,000 Engagement Ring From Travis Kelce: Inside 10-Carat Antique Cushion Diamond Designed by Kindred Lubeck

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged |

The internet officially broke on August 26, 2025, when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dropped their surprise engagement announcement on Instagram. Captioned with a cheeky, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the post sent fans into a frenzy. But beyond the heartwarming news, all eyes immediately landed on Taylor’s jaw-dropping ring, a sparkling masterpiece worth nearly half a million dollars.

Check out the post below:

Taylor's giagantic ring everyone's talking about

Taylor’s engagement ring is no ordinary piece of jewellery. According to jewellery critic and influencer Julia Chafe, the “monstrosity of a ring” boasts a 7 to 10-carat elongated antique cushion diamond, an Old Mine Brilliant Cut design, which she says cost a minimum $250,000 (Rs 2.19 crore). Meanwhile, Julia estimated the entire ring's worth could be closer to $500,000 (Rs 4.38 crore).

Additionally, the ring is reportedly designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry, and it's already making waves in the jewelry world. Speaking about Taylor’s choice, Julia remarked, “She didn't go with any big-name jewellery houses. She went to blow up someone's business. That is why we love Taylor Swift.”

While the official details of Taylor's ring are still under wraps, Swifties worldwide are already losing it after seeing the size of the gigantic piece, rightfully.

Taylor’s engagement look

For her “lover” themed engagement, Taylor donned a chic Ralph Lauren halter neck dress paired with a diamond-encrusted Cartier watch. The Grammy award-winning singer rounded off her glam with her signature red lips and open hairdo, with bangs beautifully framing her face.

The understated yet elegant outfit perfectly complemented the grandeur of the ring, making the moment both intimate and iconic—a true Taylor Swift fairytale.

The couple shared their milestone with a five-photo Instagram carousel that melted hearts worldwide. In the photos, Travis can be seen on one knee, surrounded by a romantic backdrop of floral arrangements, before the two shared a series of warm embraces.