What Is Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Net Worth?

Image: Travis Kelce/Instagram

Global pop icon Taylor Swift has taken the world by surprise by announcing her engagement to longtime boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce. The couple, both aged 35, have been seen publicly together for over two years, and their dreamy engagement photos have now officially broken the internet. With wedding bells on the horizon, many fans are curious who exactly is Travis Kelce, and how much is he worth? Here's everything you need to know.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Net Worth

As of 2025, Travis Kelce's estimated net worth is around ₹750 crore (approximately $90 million), according to Celebrity Net Worth. His salary is reported to be nearly ₹780 crore (around $94 million), making him the highest-paid tight end in NFL history.

On the other hand, Taylor Swift continues to dominate the music world. With an estimated net worth of ₹13,300 crore (approximately $1.6 billion), she has become the richest female musician in the world, as per the same source.

Price of Taylor Swift's Engagement ring

According to the Brides.com website, the engagement ring is a Vintage-Inspired 8-Carat piece, which was designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewellery. As per the report, Benjamin Khordipour at Estate Diamond Jewellery has predicted that the ring to cost around $550,000 when converted to Indian currency, will cost around ₹48 million.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story

Their love story began during Taylor’s Eras Tour in 2023, when Travis attempted to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. Although the attempt didn’t go as planned, Travis later expressed his admiration for Taylor on his podcast, New Heights.

Soon after, the couple began supporting each other's professional endeavors from Taylor attending Travis’ football games to Travis cheering her on during her global tours. Their relationship was confirmed publicly not long after, and now, it has reached a beautiful milestone with their engagement.