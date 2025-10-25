 IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Displays Brilliant Reflexes, Takes Sharp Catch To Dismiss Matthew Short; Video
Kohli, stationed at forward square and standing close in, reacted in a flash, plucking the ball while falling backwards to complete a magnificent catch.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 11:19 AM IST
Image: Cricket.com.au/X

Virat Kohli turned back the clock with a moment of brilliance in the field during the third ODI against Australia, pulling off a stunning catch to dismiss Matthew Short. The dismissal came off Washington Sundar’s bowling  a flighted delivery on off stump that Short swept hard and low. Kohli, stationed at forward square and standing close in, reacted in a flash, plucking the ball while falling backward to complete a magnificent catch. Short walked back to the pavilion after scoring 30 off 41 balls, which was laced with two boundaries.

Australia in command against India

After handing India their 18th consecutive toss loss, Australia have done reasonably well for themselves while batting first. At the time of writing, the home team were 153/3 with Matt Renshaw and Alex Carey at the crease. Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head and Matthew Shoryt also got starts but were unable to convert it into a big score. Siraj got the better of Head, while Marsh was cleaned bowled by Axar Patel .

Gill’s first series in charge has been far from ideal, with three toss losses and two defeats already sealing a series loss to Australia after setbacks in Perth and Adelaide. He will look to help the team avoid whitewash by winnign the match in Sydney.

Kuldeep Yadav finally gets his chance to show his skills in the ODI series vs Australia, coming in to the Indian team after Nitish Kumar Reddy misses out due to an injury. Prasidh Krishna also comes in, with Nathan Ellis coming in for the hosts. The battle in SCG is about prestige and pride. While Gill would not want his first venture as an ODI captain to end in a humiliating whitewash.

