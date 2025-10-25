Watch: Lionel Messi’s Diving Header Goal Lights Up Inter Miami’s 3-1 Playoff Win Over Nashville

Lionel Messi had social media buzzing on Saturday after a stunning diving goal during Inter Miami vs Nashville MLS match. The Argentine star’s brilliance once again elevated Miami in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Friday night. The match came on the heels of Inter Miami announcing Messi’s three-year contract extension and his Golden Boot ceremony, where he was honored by MLS Commissioner Don Garber before kickoff. He said,“I don’t think we ever could have imagined that Leo would have been able to deliver for this club, for this city and for this league the way he has."

Garber added, “You know, he has reset the trajectory for Major League Soccer and we were already doing pretty well. And I think having three more years is just going to be another gift. Hopefully it’s the gift that keeps on giving.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Messi's masterclass helps Inter Miami beat Nashville

Messi opened the scoring in the 19th minute, launching himself forward for a spectacular diving header that brought DRV PNK Stadium to its feet. His influence didn’t stop there. In the 62nd minute, he sparked another decisive play by feeding Ian Fray, whose pinpoint cross found Tadeo Allende for Miami’s second. Deep into stoppage time, Messi capped off his masterclass with a simple tap-in after a deflection, securing the 3-1 win.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar pulled one back with a stoppage-time free kick in the 101st minute, but by then, Messi had already left his mark in the game. The victory gives Inter Miami two chances to close out the best-of-three series, with the next clash set for November 1 in Nashville and a potential decider on November 8 in Fort Lauderdale.

After a regular season where he led the league with 29 goals and 19 assists, Messi looks poised for more history. Already a former MVP, he’s now widely tipped to reclaim the award and perhaps lead Inter Miami to their first MLS Cup.