'Two Games & Suddenly Everyone’s A Critic': Suniel Shetty Takes Brutal Dig At Detractors After Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Sizzle In Sydney

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty took a brutal dig at the critics of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after the prolific batting pair turned up their vintage best during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. Shetty lauded Rohit and Kohli for letting their bat do the talking but also stated that they don't need to prove a point.

Kohli faced intense scrutiny after the first two games as he bagged two ducks, while Rohit made a fighting 73 in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval. Rohit continued his good run in Sydney with a pristine 121*, while Kohli also returned to form with an unbeaten 74 as the duo stitched an unbeaten stand of 168 to help the Men in Blue gun down 237 with nine wickets to spare. As a result, the Men in Blue also prevented a series whitewash.

Taking to X, Suniel Shetty wrote:

"It’s funny how quickly we forget…the records, the fights, the pride, the tears, the sacrifice. Two games and suddenly everyone’s a critic. They heard the noise. They read the doubts. They stayed silent… And let the bat do the talking. Because legends like Rohit & Virat don’t have to prove a point — They are the point."

"We couldn't win the series - will still take a lot of positives" - Rohit Sharma

Speaking after the match, Rohit said it was challenging to play in the Australian conditions and that the young players will take plenty of positives despite not winning the series. He stated:

"You expect tough conditions in Australia. Quality bowlers. Gotta understand things and try your best. Haven't played for a long time, good prep. Slightly confident coming in. We couldn't win the series - will still take a lot of positives. Young side, there will be a lot of learnings for them. When I came into the squad, I remember how seniors helped us, it's now our job to do the same. Never easy playing in Australia, just abroad."

India and Australia will turn their attention to the five-game T20I series.