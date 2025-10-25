'Why Are The People Who Gave Us...': Harsha Bhogle Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Veteran Actor Satish Shah After He Passes Away At 74

Image: Harsha Bhogle/X/Instagram

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his grief over the passing of veteran actor Satish Shah, whose death on Saturday left fans and colleagues heartbroken. In a poignant post, Bhogle wrote, “Why are the people who gave us joy going away? Having just said good bye to Piyush Pandey, comes the news of the passing of Satish Shah who was brilliant in Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and so many many more.”

Satish Shah, aged 74, passed away in Mumbai around 2:30 pm on October 25 due to kidney failure. A revered figure in Indian television and cinema, Shah’s career spanned decades, bringing laughter and life to countless households. His portrayal of the witty and lovable Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai remains one of Indian TV’s most cherished performances, cementing his legacy as a master of comedy and timing.

The news of his demise has sent waves of sorrow across the entertainment industry, with tributes pouring in from fans, co-stars, and fellow artists who grew up admiring his work. From his early days in Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi to his memorable roles in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and Main Hoon Na, Satish Shah’s versatility and effortless humor made him a household name.

As the nation mourns the loss of yet another cultural gem, Harsha Bhogle’s heartfelt message echoes the collective sentiment, that the legends who once made India laugh are slowly bidding farewell, leaving behind memories that will forever bring a smile.

'He Was Deeply Passionate About...': Sachin Tendulkar Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Advertising Legend Piyush Pandey After He Passes Away At 70

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar penned a heartfelt tribute to advertising icon Piyush Pandey, who passed away at the age of 70. The news of Pandey’s demise was confirmed by his sister, veteran actor Ila Arun, on Friday, October 24.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Tendulkar remembered Pandey as a towering figure in Indian advertising whose creative genius transcended industries and touched hearts across the nation.

“Piyush was a legend of Indian advertising. Through his work, he spoke a language that resonated with the entire nation and touched countless hearts,” Tendulkar wrote. Reflecting on his personal bond with the late adman, he added, “Our interactions during ad shoots were always filled with warmth and fun. He was deeply passionate about cricket, but his true genius lay in his ideas and words, ones that shaped brands and became a part of our culture.”

Tendulkar’s emotional message concluded with a fitting tribute to Pandey’s lasting influence: “He will live on in every Indian’s heart and mind through his immortal work. My heartfelt condolences to his friends and family.”

Piyush Pandey, often hailed as the face of Indian advertising, was known for revolutionizing the industry with campaigns that connected deeply with everyday Indians. His creative brilliance at Ogilvy India and his iconic contributions, ranging from brand-building ads to socially impactful campaigns, cemented his legacy as one of India’s most beloved storytellers.