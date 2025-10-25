'Some Actors Don't Just Entertain Us...': Yuvraj Singh Offers Condolences To Veteran Actor Satish Shah After He Passes Away At 74

Image: X

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran actor Satish Shah, who passed away on Saturday, October 25, at the age of 74 in Mumbai due to kidney failure. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Yuvraj expressed his admiration and grief, writing, “Some actors don’t just entertain us, they become part of our homes, our jokes and our daily routines. #SatishShah ji was one of them. His comic timing made ordinary moments unforgettable. Offering my deepest condolences to his family and well wishers.”

Satish Shah, a beloved figure in Indian cinema and television, breathed his last around 2:30 pm on Saturday. Best remembered for his legendary role as Indravadan Sarabhai in the cult sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Shah was a master of humor who brought an effortless charm to every character he portrayed. His unmatched comic timing, expressive dialogue delivery, and relatable on-screen persona made him one of the most adored actors of his generation.

Over his decades-long career, Shah left an indelible mark through memorable roles in classics like Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, and several Bollywood films, where his performances often added warmth and laughter to every scene.

Tributes have poured in from across the nation, with fans and celebrities recalling how his work became a part of their everyday lives. Yuvraj’s words capture the sentiment shared by millions, Satish Shah wasn’t just an actor; he was family to those who grew up watching him. His passing leaves behind a void that Indian entertainment will find hard to fill.

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his grief over the passing of veteran actor Satish Shah, whose death on Saturday left fans and colleagues heartbroken. In a poignant post, Bhogle wrote, “Why are the people who gave us joy going away? Having just said good bye to Piyush Pandey, comes the news of the passing of Satish Shah who was brilliant in Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and so many many more.”

Satish Shah, aged 74, passed away in Mumbai around 2:30 pm on October 25 due to kidney failure. A revered figure in Indian television and cinema, Shah’s career spanned decades, bringing laughter and life to countless households. His portrayal of the witty and lovable Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai remains one of Indian TV’s most cherished performances, cementing his legacy as a master of comedy and timing.

The news of his demise has sent waves of sorrow across the entertainment industry, with tributes pouring in from fans, co-stars, and fellow artists who grew up admiring his work. From his early days in Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi to his memorable roles in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and Main Hoon Na, Satish Shah’s versatility and effortless humor made him a household name.

As the nation mourns the loss of yet another cultural gem, Harsha Bhogle’s heartfelt message echoes the collective sentiment, that the legends who once made India laugh are slowly bidding farewell, leaving behind memories that will forever bring a smile.