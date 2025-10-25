 Anupam Kher Breaks Down Remembering DDLJ Co-Star Satish Shah In Emotional Video: 'Chashmah Pehen Leta Hoon, Warna Yeh Aansu...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnupam Kher Breaks Down Remembering DDLJ Co-Star Satish Shah In Emotional Video: 'Chashmah Pehen Leta Hoon, Warna Yeh Aansu...'

Anupam Kher Breaks Down Remembering DDLJ Co-Star Satish Shah In Emotional Video: 'Chashmah Pehen Leta Hoon, Warna Yeh Aansu...'

Anupam Kher mourned the loss of his DDLJ co-star Satish Shah, who died on Saturday due to kidney failure. From Switzerland, he shared, "What is happening? In three days, we lost three amazing people… Every time I called him, I’d say: 'Satish, mere Shah!' He’d reply, ‘Mere Jahapana!' Main chashma pehen leta hoon, warna yeh aansu theek nahi lagenge,” Kher added.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 09:55 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Anupam Kher, who shared a close bond with his Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge co-star Satish Shah, mourned his loss. Satish passed away on Saturday afternoon, October 26, at the age of 74 due to kidney failure in Mumbai. Anupam couldn't hold back his tears as he expressed how, in the past few days, three amazing people, actor Asrani, ad legend Piyush Pandey, and now Satish Shah, have passed away.

Anupam Kher Remembers Satish Shah In Emotional Video

Anupam, who is currently in Switzerland, shared that he was visiting an iconic location where the shooting of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge took place. He said he was quite happy, but as soon as he checked his phone, he read the news of Satish’s passing. In the video, he was heard saying, “What is happening? In three days, we lost three amazing people. I have known all of them. My smile hides a lot of sorrow. Every time I called him, I would be like: 'Satish, mere Shah!' And he would reply, ‘Mere Jahapana!'"

"Main chashma pehen leta hoon, warna yeh aansu jo hai theek nahi lagenge. He had a great general knowledge. He would know about everything," added Kher.

FPJ Shorts
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 25: Noina Finally Confesses Her Feelings To Mihir After Spiking His Drink
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 25: Noina Finally Confesses Her Feelings To Mihir After Spiking His Drink
Maharashtra Shocker: Wife Leaves For Parents’ Home Mid-Argument; Husband Slits 2-Year-Old Twin Daughters’ Throats In Buldana
Maharashtra Shocker: Wife Leaves For Parents’ Home Mid-Argument; Husband Slits 2-Year-Old Twin Daughters’ Throats In Buldana
Thane Sessions Court Acquits 4 Men In 2022 Murder Case Citing Lack Of Evidence
Thane Sessions Court Acquits 4 Men In 2022 Murder Case Citing Lack Of Evidence
Mumbai Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Gangster Arun Gawli’s Son Mahesh Gawli In Cheating Case
Mumbai Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Gangster Arun Gawli’s Son Mahesh Gawli In Cheating Case

Check out the video:

Read Also
PM Modi Calls Satish Shah True Legend Of Indian Entertainment, Pays Emotional Tribute: 'Deeply...
article-image

Futher, Anupam said, "Aise thodi na hota hai? Aise nahi jana hota hai. Aapko koi haq nahi hai, aise achanak jaana. Koi haq nahi hai. Madhu (Shah), I feel really bad. A big hug to you. Shabd hi nahi hai Satish Shah ke loss ke liye. He was the most amazing actor, human being, and person."

Satish Shah Funeral Details

The actor’s last rites will be performed at Pawan Hans Cremation Ground, S.V. Road, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai, at 12 p.m on Sunday, October 26.

Satish Shah is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 25: Noina Finally Confesses Her Feelings To...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 25: Noina Finally Confesses Her Feelings To...

Satish Shah Dies At 74: Know Cause of Death & What Are Symptoms Leading to Life-threatening...

Satish Shah Dies At 74: Know Cause of Death & What Are Symptoms Leading to Life-threatening...

Anupam Kher Breaks Down Remembering DDLJ Co-Star Satish Shah In Emotional Video: 'Chashmah Pehen...

Anupam Kher Breaks Down Remembering DDLJ Co-Star Satish Shah In Emotional Video: 'Chashmah Pehen...

PM Modi Calls Satish Shah True Legend Of Indian Entertainment, Pays Emotional Tribute: 'Deeply...

PM Modi Calls Satish Shah True Legend Of Indian Entertainment, Pays Emotional Tribute: 'Deeply...

'Some Actors Don't Just Entertain Us...': Yuvraj Singh Offers Condolences To Veteran Actor Satish...

'Some Actors Don't Just Entertain Us...': Yuvraj Singh Offers Condolences To Veteran Actor Satish...