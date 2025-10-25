Anupam Kher Breaks Down Remembering DDLJ Co-Star Satish Shah In Emotional Video: 'Chashmah Pehen Leta Hoon, Warna Yeh Aansu...'

Photo Via Instagram

Anupam Kher, who shared a close bond with his Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge co-star Satish Shah, mourned his loss. Satish passed away on Saturday afternoon, October 26, at the age of 74 due to kidney failure in Mumbai. Anupam couldn't hold back his tears as he expressed how, in the past few days, three amazing people, actor Asrani, ad legend Piyush Pandey, and now Satish Shah, have passed away.

Anupam Kher Remembers Satish Shah In Emotional Video

Anupam, who is currently in Switzerland, shared that he was visiting an iconic location where the shooting of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge took place. He said he was quite happy, but as soon as he checked his phone, he read the news of Satish’s passing. In the video, he was heard saying, “What is happening? In three days, we lost three amazing people. I have known all of them. My smile hides a lot of sorrow. Every time I called him, I would be like: 'Satish, mere Shah!' And he would reply, ‘Mere Jahapana!'"

"Main chashma pehen leta hoon, warna yeh aansu jo hai theek nahi lagenge. He had a great general knowledge. He would know about everything," added Kher.

Check out the video:

Futher, Anupam said, "Aise thodi na hota hai? Aise nahi jana hota hai. Aapko koi haq nahi hai, aise achanak jaana. Koi haq nahi hai. Madhu (Shah), I feel really bad. A big hug to you. Shabd hi nahi hai Satish Shah ke loss ke liye. He was the most amazing actor, human being, and person."

Satish Shah Funeral Details

The actor’s last rites will be performed at Pawan Hans Cremation Ground, S.V. Road, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai, at 12 p.m on Sunday, October 26.

Satish Shah is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah.