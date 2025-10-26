Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date Locked- When & Where To Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Online?

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra | Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is a superhero film written and directed by Dominic Arun. The film was released in theatres on August 28, 2025, and received overwhelming responses from audiences and critics for cast performances, visuals, world-building, cinematography, production values, and soundtrack. The film emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025, and one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra- Streaming details

The film is set to be released on JioHotstar, starting from October 31, 2025. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film on X and wrote, "Presenting the official trailer of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen and Sandy Master. Streaming exclusively on JioHotstar from October 31."

Plot

In Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, an enigmatic woman relocates to Bengaluru, accepting a night shift and leading a solitary existence. Her neighbor, Sunny, develops a fascination for her and attempts to unveil the mysteries surrounding her unusual actions, such as battling criminals and getting enigmatic deliveries. Chandra is a centuries-old vampire in secret who has been called to the city, and the story centers on her mission while exposing the supernatural realm to Sunny.

Cast and characters

The film features Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra Ananya, Naslen as Sunny Kurian and Michael Joseph, Sandy Master as Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda, Chandu Salim Kumar as Venu, Arun Kurian as Naijil, Raghunath Paleri as Tom Isaac, Jain Andrews as Home Minister Murugesan, Nishanth Sagar as Prakash, and Tovino Thomas as Michael, among others.

Powerhouse behind Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

The film is produced by Dulquer Salmaan under the banner of Wayfarer Films. Jake Bejoy has composed the music for the film. Nimish Ravi has done the cinematography and Chaman Chakko has edited the film.