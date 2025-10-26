 Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date Locked- When & Where To Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Online?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentLokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date Locked- When & Where To Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Online?

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date Locked- When & Where To Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Online?

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is a superhero film written and directed by Dominic Arun. The film was released in theatres on August 28, 2025, and received overwhelming responses from audiences and critics for cast performances, visuals, world-building, cinematography, production values, and soundtrack.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra | Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is a superhero film written and directed by Dominic Arun. The film was released in theatres on August 28, 2025, and received overwhelming responses from audiences and critics for cast performances, visuals, world-building, cinematography, production values, and soundtrack. The film emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025, and one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra- Streaming details

The film is set to be released on JioHotstar, starting from October 31, 2025. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film on X and wrote, "Presenting the official trailer of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen and Sandy Master. Streaming exclusively on JioHotstar from October 31."

Plot

FPJ Shorts
Trump Grooves To Malaysian Beats: US President Dances With PM Anwar Ibrahim During Malaysia Visit - VIDEO
Trump Grooves To Malaysian Beats: US President Dances With PM Anwar Ibrahim During Malaysia Visit - VIDEO
Maharani Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Huma Qureshi's Series Online?
Maharani Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Huma Qureshi's Series Online?
Uttar Pradesh News: Bus Catches Fire On Agra-Lucknow Expressway Near Revri Toll Plaza; No Injuries Reported - VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh News: Bus Catches Fire On Agra-Lucknow Expressway Near Revri Toll Plaza; No Injuries Reported - VIDEO
Telangana Cracks Down On Private Buses Over Safety Violations
Telangana Cracks Down On Private Buses Over Safety Violations

In Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, an enigmatic woman relocates to Bengaluru, accepting a night shift and leading a solitary existence. Her neighbor, Sunny, develops a fascination for her and attempts to unveil the mysteries surrounding her unusual actions, such as battling criminals and getting enigmatic deliveries. Chandra is a centuries-old vampire in secret who has been called to the city, and the story centers on her mission while exposing the supernatural realm to Sunny.

Cast and characters

The film features Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra Ananya, Naslen as Sunny Kurian and Michael Joseph, Sandy Master as Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda, Chandu Salim Kumar as Venu, Arun Kurian as Naijil, Raghunath Paleri as Tom Isaac, Jain Andrews as Home Minister Murugesan, Nishanth Sagar as Prakash, and Tovino Thomas as Michael, among others.

Read Also
Ballad Of A Small Player OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Colin Farrell's Film Online?
article-image

Powerhouse behind Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

The film is produced by Dulquer Salmaan under the banner of Wayfarer Films. Jake Bejoy has composed the music for the film. Nimish Ravi has done the cinematography and Chaman Chakko has edited the film.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharani Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Huma Qureshi's Series Online?

Maharani Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Huma Qureshi's Series Online?

Satish Shah Death: 'Will Miss You', Salman Khan Shares Emotional Tweet For His Judwaa, Hum Saath...

Satish Shah Death: 'Will Miss You', Salman Khan Shares Emotional Tweet For His Judwaa, Hum Saath...

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date Locked- When & Where To Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film...

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date Locked- When & Where To Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film...

Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau CONFIRM Relationship, Walk Hand-In-Hand After Celebrating Singer's 41st...

Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau CONFIRM Relationship, Walk Hand-In-Hand After Celebrating Singer's 41st...

Satish Shah Funeral: Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Team Sings Title Song Of The Show; Rupali Ganguly Cries...

Satish Shah Funeral: Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Team Sings Title Song Of The Show; Rupali Ganguly Cries...