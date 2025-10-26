 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 26: Mihir Struggles With Guilt After Mistakenly Confessing His Feelings To Noina
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 26: Mihir Struggles With Guilt After Mistakenly Confessing His Feelings To Noina

Mihir wakes up confused in Noina’s room, realising he mistakenly confessed his feelings meant for Tulsi. Panicked, he leaves, packs, and navigates tense calls from Tulsi and Noina. At a cafe, Noina urges him to reflect on his marriage. Meanwhile, Hemant advises Mihir to protect his love for Tulsi while avoiding further mistakes.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 11:00 PM IST
article-image

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, Episode 88

he episode begins with Mihir waking up, feeling heavy due to the drug. Realising he is in Noina's room, he begins panicking, remembering that Noina had been with him the entire night. Suddenly, he recalls the 'I love you' he had said to Tulsi, but is confused, thinking about how Tulsi could be in Los Angeles since her passport was lost. Finally, he comes to his senses, realising that all the heartfelt words he thought were for Tulsi were actually directed at Noina, and he quickly leaves as soon as he understands the blunder.

He rushes to his room and begins packing his suitcase. Minutes later, he receives a call from Tulsi, who tells him about a bad dream she had and how things had ended. Soon after, he gets another call from Noina. He immediately disconnects Tulsi’s call and answers Noina. She invites him to meet at a cafe, leaving Mihir tense.

Noina then tells him that his marriage with Tulsi is not going well and that maybe he no longer loves her. Mihir disagrees, saying that Tulsi is everything to him, and apologises again. Noina comments that it’s easy to believe that a married man is confessing feelings to another woman and urges Mihir to accept the truth, since he took this step with another woman, he may indeed not love Tulsi, asking him to reflect on it.

Meanwhile, Vrinda is eve-teased by a couple of men on a bike. Angad, driving nearby, notices a stranger being harassed and speeds toward them, unaware that it is Vrinda. Startled, the men flee as Vrinda and Angad’s eyes meet. He asks her to get into his car, catches the goons, and hits them until they run off. Angad asks Vrinda why she is alone and where her fiancé is, while Suhas is at a bar, drinking and enjoying himself with Ranvijay.

Vrinda explains that Suhas is enjoying with his friends before the wedding, leaving Angad disappointed. He offers to drop her home, but she refuses and asks him to wait until Suhas arrives. She calls Suhas, but he does not answer. Angad decides to take her home himself.

Hemant visits Mihir, concerned about his tense appearance. Mihir tells him that he was in Noina's room and is unsure if he crossed any limits. Hemant reassures him that it was indeed Noina's room, but it was Hemant who had been sleeping next to him, revealing that Noina had slept in her sister's room. However, Hemant warns Mihir that if he had not entered Noina's room last night, something could indeed have happened between them, which Mihir acknowledges.

Mihir tells Hemant that he wants to confess everything to Tulsi before she finds out, but Hemant advises against it. Mihir insists that he only loves Tulsi and that Noina is just a friend, but Hemant reminds him not to tell her, warning that Tulsi will not forgive him a second time.

