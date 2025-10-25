Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 25: Noina Finally Confesses Her Feelings To Mihir After Spiking His Drink

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, Episode 87

Upon Mitali's suggestion, Noina thinks about it. She tries to find the drug on her laptop but stops herself. However, she ultimately places an order, reasoning that everything is fair in love and war. She tells herself that she loves Mihir and cannot live without him. She then illegally collects the tablets from an unknown man, who instructs her to meet him in the back lane of her hotel.

During dinner, Noina sneakily adds the tablet into Mihir's drink. Mitali plans to take Hemant with her to ensure there is no disturbance between Noina and Mihir, lying to him that she needs to pick up an outfit and that it might be unsafe to go alone at night. A few minutes later, Mihir begins feeling uneasy after drinking the beverage, and Noina takes him to her room.

Mihir’s condition worsens, he becomes dizzy and asks Noina where he is. She tells him he is in her room, explaining that she could not let him be alone in such a state. Mihir repeatedly insists that he cannot stay in her room and wants to go to his own. He also begins feeling breathless.

Hemant knocks on Noina's door, inquiring about Mihir's whereabouts. She lies, saying she is unaware and would inform him if she finds out anything. She adds that Mihir is not a child and might have gone for a walk.

Later, Noina tells Mihir that she wants to share the words of her heart, which she had been waiting to express. Mihir remains dizzy and weak as she speaks. She tells him that nothing is right in his marriage and that since they are old friends who have reunited years after college, they are made for each other. Noina says that love can happen at any age, not just in youth. Despite Mihir being confused, she confesses her feelings and tells him, "I love you."

Suddenly, Mihir leans close to Noina and replies, saying he loves her too. Noina feels overwhelmed. However, Mihir imagines Noina's face as Tulsi's while expressing his feelings, while Noina assumes his words are for her. Thinking it is Tulsi, Mihir says that no one understands her better than he does, and despite the years that have passed, nothing has changed between them.

He says that to understand himself, he only needs to look into her eyes, apologises to her, and confesses that he constantly thinks about her. Mihir kisses Noina's forehead, believing it is Tulsi, and whispers, "I love you, Tulsi..."

Meanwhile, Tulsi, back in India, wakes up frightened. Noina, initially overjoyed at Mihir expressing his feelings, is shocked when she hears Tulsi's name. Heartbroken, she hugs Mihir.

Tulsi notices her marriage frame broken and shattered into pieces.