Satish Shah Funeral: Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Team Sings Title Song Of The Show; Rupali Ganguly Cries Inconsolably - Watch Video

Veteran actor Satish Shah, known for his performances in many TV shows and movies, passed away on Saturday, October 25, 2025. His funeral took place on Sunday, October 26, 2025, and it was attended by many Bollywood and TV celebrities. Shah's Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai team also attended the funeral, and they did something very special to bid adieu to their Indravadan Sarabhai.

In a video shared by TellyChakkar, we can see that JD Majethia, Rupali Ganguly, Aatish Kapadia, Sumeet Raghavan, Deven Bhojani, and Rajesh Kumar, are singing the title song of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. Check out the video below...

It is a very emotional video, and will surely get tears in the eyes of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai fans. In the video, we also get to see that Rupali cries inconsolably. She played the role of Shah's daughter-in-law in the show.

Rajesh Kumar Mourns Death Of Satish Shah

Rajesh, who played the role of Rosesh Sarabhai in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, had posted on Instagram on Saturday, "This is the worst hour for me… I still cannot process that Satish ji is no more… all I can say is that it feels I have lost my father… A man full of life n humour. Challenging everything.. Made his name left his mark as an actor… this is a big big loss to the industry and us (Sarabhai’s family). Let’s pray for his departed soul and keep him in your prayers (sic)."

Sumeet Raghavan Mourns Satish Shah's Demise

Sumeet, who played the role of Sahil in the show, shared a video on Instagram in which he got emotional while talking about his onscreen father's demise. He captioned the video as, "Love you satish kaka.. Love you dad... We all love you and miss you indu..narad muniiiii.. (sic)."

Many other Bollywood and TV celebs took to social media to mourn Shah's desmise.