'Will Be Mindful': Samay Raina Expresses Regret & Apologises Over 'Insensitive' Jokes About People With Disabilities On India's Got Latent

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina, who celebrates his 28th birthday today, October 26, took the opportunity to issue a heartfelt apology to people with disabilities. His 'insensitive' jokes on them during his show India's Got Latent had sparked controversy, leading to a petition filed by the CURE SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy) Foundation of India, which cited insensitive remarks made by Samay, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjit Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar, and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar.

Samay Raina Apologises For Jokes About People With Disabilities

On Sunday, Samay wrote, "Today is my birthday and instead of celebrating just myself, I want to use this day—the most special day of the year for me—to apologize to the people with disabilities."

"We, Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal, Sonali Thakkar, Nishant Tanwar, Balraj Ghai, deeply regret the pain caused due to our show. Going forward, we will be more mindful and do our best to spread awareness about the challenges faced by the community. Your strength inspires us to grow. With respect and gratitude, Samay, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Ghai, Sonali Thakkar, Nishant Tanwar," he further added.

About The Controversy

On India's Got Latent, Samay referred to a charity drive for a two-month-old baby who needed an injection costing Rs 16 crore for a rare disease. The reference was apparently to an injection used to treat the life-threatening condition called Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

During the show, Samay asked a woman in the audience, "Ma’am, imagine you were that mother and suddenly Rs 16 crore appeared in your bank account. With a two-month-old baby, wouldn’t you at least glance at your husband and think: 'Hmmm, inflation is rising!?'" he said. Further, he stated that the decision would be tough since 'there is no guarantee that the child would survive anyway."

Later, on May 5, the SC summoned Samay Raina, over offensive and derogatory remarks made against people with disabilities.