 Anupamaa Written Update, December 30: Varun & Bharti's Wedding Begins; Sister Prerna's Entry Shocks Everyone
The episode sees Prem rescuing Rahi from Diwakar, while Bharti and Varun's wedding unfolds. The drama intensifies with Prerna's unexpected arrival and her cold behavior towards her mother, Rajni.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 10:53 AM IST
Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, December 30: Today's episode of Anupamaa begins with Anupama sensing that something might go wrong. However, she reassures herself that everything will eventually turn out well.

Meanwhile, Diwakar tries to grope Rahi, but she struggles to escape. Thankfully, Prem steps in, confronts Diwakar, and hits him. To save himself, Diwakar claims that he has finally understood that Rahi does not love him.

On the other hand, Anupama helps Bharti get ready for her wedding. Bharti admires herself in the mirror and feels excited about the big day. Soon, the baraat arrives. Rajni arrives with Varun in a simple manner, and Anupama thanks her for keeping the ceremony modest. Though she has her doubts, Anupama tells Rajni that she trusts her completely.

Bharti is then seen performing the Gauri-haar ceremony, praying to God that she remains happily married forever. Rajni tells her to keep praying until someone comes to call her for the wedding rituals. Elsewhere, Rahi and Prem share a romantic moment.

Later, Pakhi and her daughter Ishani ask Anupama to go for a shoot. They inform her that it will last only two hours and offers good payment. Although Anupama feels uneasy, she agrees to let them go. As Ishani is about to leave, a plate of kumkum falls, making everyone worry that it might be a bad omen. However, Rajni dismisses it as a mere accident and asks everyone not to overthink.

Bharti and Varun finally get married. During the wedding rituals, there is a ceremony meant for the groom’s sister, and Rahi steps forward to perform it. However, everyone is shocked when Varun’s real sister, Prerna, arrives instead. She greets everyone but refuses to meet her mother, Rajni. Rajni becomes emotional upon seeing her daughter, but Prerna clearly distances herself. Anupama consoles Rajni as she breaks down.

The episode ends with Prerna getting excited upon seeing Prem, which leaves Rahi feeling jealous.

