 Samay Raina Recreates Drunken Sanjay Dutt's Infamous Diwali Video Where Actor Abused Paparazzi; Netizens Hilariously React
Stand-up comedian Samay Raina recently attended a Diwali party in Mumbai, where paparazzi spotted him. During the interaction, he hilariously recreated Sanjay Dutt's infamous 2018 Diwali video, in which a drunk Dutt lashed out at photographers. Samay mimicked the scene, asking, "Aap log ki Diwali nahi?" and adding, "Maa ka bh**da tumhare boss hai..." before laughing and entering the party.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 11:43 AM IST
article-image

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina recently attended a Diwali party in Mumbai, where paparazzi spotted him and interacted with him. During this, Samay recreated Sanjay Dutt’s infamous 2018 Diwali video, in which a drunk Dutt had lashed out at photographers outside his residence after his Diwali party, telling them to go home and celebrate the festival with their families. The original video had sparked severe backlash on social media for Dutt’s behaviour.

Samay Raina Recreates Drunken Sanjay Dutt's Infamous Diwali Video

The video begins with Samay telling the paparazzi, "Aap log ki Diwali nahi?" Just like in the viral Sanjay video, Samay then asks the paps to respond, saying, "Humare boss ne bola hai..." Mimicking Dutt's infamous outburst, Samay hilariously reacted in the same style and added, "Maa ka bh**da tumhare boss hai..." He then laughed and walked into the Diwali party.

Check out the video:

article-image

Shortly after going viral, the video had social media buzzing, with viewers impressed by Samay's spot-on enactment of Dutt.

Samay Raina Controversy

Earlier this year, Samay faced backlash over his YouTube comedy show India's Got Latent. Along with Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, and Ranveer Allahbadia, he faced widespread public outrage and multiple FIRs for promoting obscenity after Allahbadia asked a contestant a question about parents' sex. Following the controversy, India's Got Latent episodes were removed from YouTube.

After the controversy, Samay announced his India tour Samay Raina Is Alive And Unfiltered, where he also performed in Mumbai on August 29 and 30, just a few months after facing backlash over India's Got Latent.

Samay kicked off his India tour on August 15 in Bengaluru. After Mumbai, now, he will perform in Kolkata on September 6 and 7, followed by Chennai on September 19 and 20.

He also performed three shows in Pune from September 26 to 28, concluding the tour in Delhi with back-to-back performances on October 3, 4, and 5.

