 'Shortest & Longest Running Shows': Samay Raina Meets Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal Aka Dilip Joshi; Netizens React Hilariously
Comedian Samay Raina on Thursday took to Instagram to share a picture with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi, who plays the popular character of Jethalal in the show. Samay in the caption wrote, "Caption this (sic)." Well, netizens have given some hilarious captions for the comedian's post.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 09:43 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Samay Raina

Comedian Samay Raina on Thursday took to Instagram to share a picture with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi who plays the popular character of Jethalal in the show. Samay in the caption wrote, "Caption this (sic)." Well, netizens have given some hilarious captions for the comedian's post.

The owner of The Habitat, Balraj Singh Ghai, commented, "Show Stopper with Show Stopped (sic)." Another netizen commented, "Jalebi fafda X daily lafda (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Shortest and longest running shows (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Well, we wonder why Samay and Dilip met. Are they collaborating for something or maybe it was just a Diwali party? Samay on his Instagram story has also shared a picture with Chunky Panday and Sunil Grover. Check out the pictures below...

Samay Raina's Grand Comeback

Samay made it to the headlines earlier this year due to India's Got Latent controversy. FIRs were filed against him for allegedly using obscene language in the show, and he was summoned for investigation.

However, he made a grand comeback with shows in India as well as internationally. In August this year, he had posted a picture from his Mumbai shows, and revealed that he performed for 25000 people.

He had captioned the post as, "Mumbai, I love you so much. You have given me everything. Last two nights I performed for 25,000 people in my city, I am overwhelmed, I’m grateful to every single person who came out to see me, it means the world to me, I love you guys so much, God has been kind (sic)."

