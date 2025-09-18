Video: Samay Raina Wears 'Say No To Cruise' T-Shirt At Aryan Khan's Ba***ds Of Bollywood Screening - Was It A Dig At His Drugs Case?

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina attended the special screening of Ba***ds of Bollywood, the much-talked-about directorial debut of Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan. The star-studded event, held in Mumbai on Wednesday (September 17), saw several Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

While the evening celebrated Aryan's first step as a director, all eyes were on Samay's outfit. The comedian kept it simple in a plain black t-shirt, but what caught everyone's attention was the bold text printed on it which read, "Say no to cruise."

The choice of words raised eyebrows as it might be a subtle dig at Aryan. In October 2021, Aryan was embroiled in a high-profile drugs case after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a rave party on the Cordelia Empress cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The ship, bound for Lakshadweep, became the centre of national headlines after Aryan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant, and several others were detained.

Though Aryan was eventually cleared of all charges, the incident continues to be referenced in public discourse. Samay's t-shirt has now sparked fresh chatter online. Well, it is not known if it was an intentional reference to Aryan's controversy or simply a coincidence.

Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, Ba***ds Of Bollywood has generated massive buzz among audiences as it marks Aryan Khan’s highly anticipated debut as a director. The show is all set to release on Netflix on September 18.

Blending glamour with grit, the show dives into the dazzling yet dark world behind Bollywood's curtains.

Spanning seven episodes, the series boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, and Mona Singh, among others.